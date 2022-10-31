ROSS STORES OPENS 40 NEW LOCATIONS

COMPLETES 2022 STORE GROWTH PLANS

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. announces the recent opening of 28 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and 12 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores across 21 different states in September and October. These new locations complete the Company's store growth plans for fiscal 2022 with the addition of 99 new stores.

"This fall, we opened our 2,000th store and continued to expand Ross and dd's footprints across our existing markets as well as in our newer states. In addition to openings in California, Florida, and Texas, Ross strengthened its presence in Ohio while dd's bolstered its store base in Illinois," said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development. "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and continue to see plenty of opportunity to grow to at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate 2,019 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion. The Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,696 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 323 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 21 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contact: Connie Kao

Group Vice President, Investor & Media Relations

(925) 965-4668

connie.kao@ros.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.