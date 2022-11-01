BMC Selected by Shared Services Canada to Support Cloud Framework for Government of Canada

The BMC Helix solution provides secured and certified solutions while modernizing digital government for Canadians

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE), today announced that Shared Services Canada (SSC) has enabled the ITSM SaaS offering under the ITSM Contract previously awarded to BMC in August 2019. The contract award followed a public Request for Proposal (RFP) and will simplify secure access to the BMC Helix platform for the Government of Canada and its departments and agencies, while safeguarding data and privacy of Canadian users.

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC) (PRNewswire)

The announcement underscores the digital strategy for the Government of Canada and Shared Services Canada as they continue work to advance, consolidate, and provide information technology services across federal government departments in Canada. Cloud transformation of existing solutions is an essential part of this digital strategy. Additionally, with the use of the BMC Helix platform, the Government of Canada will be able to deliver digital services with the agility and speed necessary to keep pace with changing legislation and government service offerings, while minimizing the cost of applications and infrastructure.

"It's our honor to provide a state-of-the-art operational model to the Shared Services of Canada that achieves its high security and data integrity standards," said Margaret Lee, SVP and GM of Digital Service and Operations Management, BMC Software. "By establishing BMC as a strategic Cloud Service Provider to the Government of Canada and its departments and agencies, we hope to ensure its successful journey to becoming an autonomous digital enterprise."

This agreement recognizes that the BMC Helix platform is assessed as ready to provide secure services in alignment with "Information Technology Security Guidance Publication 33 (ITSG-33)".

To meet the high security standard required by the Government of Canada, BMC is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Canada (Central) Region and was assessed against an extensive number of required security controls.

