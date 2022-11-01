Next generation BrainOS® autonomy platform offers OEMs shorter time to market for high-volume automated robotics and data collection products

Brain Corp and global diversified manufacturer, Flex, to collaborate on new robotic solutions for deployment across commercial sectors with an initial focus on retail applications

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, today announced the launch of a next generation autonomy platform for commercial robotics.

Brain Corp Launches Third Generation AI Autonomy Platform to Power the Next-generation of Autonomous Commercial Robots (CNW Group/Brain Corp) (PRNewswire)

The third generation platform represents the latest evolution of Brain Corp's BrainOS® autonomous robotic operating system – which currently powers over 20,000 autonomous robots operating in public spaces – and has been designed to underpin a future generation of intelligent robotic solutions to be applied across multiple commercial sectors. The new, modular architecture promotes faster and easier product development and includes a number of key features designed to expand potential robot applications and advance machine capabilities, performance, safety and security.

Advancements in the new autonomy platform include:

Improved localization and navigation performance

Enhanced safety and reliability

Improved human-robot interaction

Faster and easier product development

The enablement of new vision-based AI data applications

"We're immensely excited about the potential our third generation platform unlocks for the future of robotics," said David Pinn, CEO at Brain Corp. "Automated robotic solutions are becoming increasingly compelling for industry leaders due to their ability to seamlessly integrate alongside human teams and supercharge operations within a fast growing range of commercial environments. We believe the new platform will be a catalyst for a host of robotic advances and are looking forward to collaborating with innovators from across the globe to help bring their ideas to life and build solutions to solve their biggest problems."

As part of the third generation platform launch, Brain Corp and global diversified manufacturer Flex, are collaborating on the development of a suite of enabling hardware components and a series of prototype autonomous robotics solutions that address various commercial and industrial pain points. These are being developed with a modular approach for both the software and hardware components, offering maximum flexibility and utility for customers looking to quickly and cost effectively commercialize new custom robotic solutions.

"With continuing disruptions to global supply chains and shifting availability of workforces, robotic automation is at the forefront of the industrial transformation and provides an effective solution for global companies to accelerate innovation, speed time to market, and adopt more sustainable business practices," commented Chris Butler, President, Industrial Business at Flex. "Our collaboration with Brain Corp allows us to deliver a complete, scalable, end-to-end next-generation platform for customers to rapidly develop and differentiate their autonomous robotic applications as well as achieve their business and operational goals."

It is expected that the first robots powered by Brain Corp's third generation platform will be deployed in late 2023 to early 2024.

