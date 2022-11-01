DEREK LEATHERS APPOINTED TO ATRI CHAIRMANSHIP

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Derek Leathers, Werner Enterprises Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer has been named Chairman of the Board of the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). Derek succeeds Judy McReynolds, ArcBest Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, who is completing eight years of service as ATRI Chair. Derek was first appointed to the ATRI Board of Directors in October 2015 and will now chair the Board comprised of 13 trucking industry CEOs.

Derek J. Leathers, Chairman, President and CEO of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Leathers has over 30 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry and more than 20 years of experience with Werner Enterprises. In his tenure with Werner, he has served many integral roles including the formation of Werner's Mexico cross-border operations and oversight for the asset operating groups leading the launch of Werner Global Logistics. In addition to his service on the ATRI Board of Directors, Mr. Leathers serves on numerous outside boards including the American Trucking Associations and the Omaha Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Leathers is the Founder and National Director of PlaySmart, a non-profit organization that helps underserved 5th through 8th-grade students realize their academic and life potential through sports.

Prior to joining Werner in 1999, Mr. Leathers was one of the first foreign members of Mexico's trucking association and was based out of Mexico City for several years. He holds an economics degree from Princeton University.

"Derek has been a strong supporter of ATRI's research in his years of service on our Board and is well-respected throughout the industry," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster. "We look forward to his tenure as ATRI Chair."

In acknowledging Judy McReynolds' eight years of service as ATRI Chairman, ATA President and CEO Chris Spear remarked, "Under Judy's leadership, ATRI's research has gained worldwide recognition for its objective analyses of key industry issues on topics ranging from litigation research, the truck parking shortage, congestion, highway funding and the environment. Derek is the perfect choice to continue ATRI's leadership in advancing the industry's safety and productivity."

A complete listing of the ATRI Board of Directors is available here.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure, and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute