EmpiRx Health Recognized for Transforming the Healthcare Benefits Industry

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), continues to showcase its innovation in healthcare with the added recognition of BenefitsPRO Luminary. This award caps off a year of noteworthy accolades that celebrate EmpiRx Health's commitment to an inclusive culture including Fortune and Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces in Health Care, The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, and a third consecutive appearance on Inc 5000: Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

"It is an honor to be acknowledged for the advancements we are making in the healthcare space," said EmpiRx Health CEO Karthik Ganesh. "The BenefitsPRO Luminary award is proof of our commitment to redefining healthcare. As the only pharmacy benefits model that accounts for health equity, we believe that real-time innovation is fundamental to finding solutions that provide outstanding service to our clients and our membership. The time for change is now, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized as a company representing all populations and enacting meaningful change."

EmpiRx Health has been named to the inaugural class of BenefitsPRO Luminaries in the Leadership Category. This professional recognition program celebrates organizations that strive to transform and humanize the benefits business and set a bright example within the industry. Honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on the impact of their work, their dedication to furthering modernization and humanization, and their commitment to the highest ethical standards and dedication to service and excellence.

Founded in 2014, EmpiRx Health continues its rapid growth trajectory, receiving multiple accolades in 2022. In addition to the aforementioned recognition, the labor union District 1199J honored Ganesh with the Aberdeen David Outstanding Service Award. This honor underscores the exemplary service that the company provides to the union's members and their families and is a testament to the shared values between EmpiRx Health and the labor community. For the third consecutive year, the PBM maintained its Great Place to Work® certification with 94% of employees saying EmpiRx Health is a great place to work.

Ganesh added, "Taken together, these awards and certifications showcase our ongoing dedication to our culture and to our employees. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is central to our business strategy, and you can see the direct correlation to our success. I am proud to say that we continue to strengthen our DEI efforts with 100% gender pay equity, a workforce that spans four generations and is comprised of 66% women, 40% people of color and 12% LGBTQ+, along with leadership that is 60% female and 48% people of color. EmpiRx Health is a shining example of DEI done right."

As a leading voice in healthcare innovation, EmpiRx Health recently released a first-of-its kind report, "Innovation in Pharmacy Benefits: Mental Health is Health," which found that a rise in prescriptions related to mental health does not equate to a rise in costs. The report confirmed that EmpiRx Health's industry-differentiated healthcare model can manage payer costs and access to care.

EmpiRx Health is the industry's most clinically advanced and only value-based PBM and has received multi-year recognition on the Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies. Our growth is fueled by the highly unique and client-aligned nature of our value proposition – a pay-for-performance financial model with guaranteed savings, an industry-first and client-tailored population health management approach, and an unparalleled high-touch service experience that has resulted in industry-best client retention rates. Learn more about the EmpiRx Health model at www.empirxhealth.com.

