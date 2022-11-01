Indus Biotech Limited & Flora Reserve Announce Launch of Novel FenuSmooth™ Dual Action Anti-aging Cosmeceutical from Ayurvedic Fenugreek Seed

The first ever naturally isolated complex is clinically proven to reduce deep wrinkles by 25% and significantly boost skin moisturization in gold standard double blind placebo-controlled study

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Supplyside West ingredient tradeshow this week representatives from Indus Biotech Limited and Flora Reserve announced the launch of the FenuSmooth™ Eleutheroside-C Complex. Indus Biotech, a global leader in the research and distribution of clinically tested fenugreek and other ayurvedic nutraceutical active ingredients developed and owns the technology and has partnered with Flora Reserve for worldwide distribution.

FenuSmooth™ is a first-of-its-kind dual action anti-aging ingredient that introduces a high concentration Eleutheroside-C isolate in combination with skin-nourishing Oligosaccharides. This novel complex is isolated through Indus Biotech's proprietary Natrusolate® technology, a process that allows for the clean and precise isolation of highly purified botanical active ingredients without the use of industrial solvents.

FenuSmooth™ is backed by excellent 3rd party clinical data and is proven, quantitatively, to reduce deep wrinkles by 25% in the gold standard randomized, double blind & placebo-controlled human trials. The complex works through a unique dual action mechanism – Eleutheroside-C diminishes wrinkles by reducing the enzymes responsible for collagen degradation while also maintaining the skin barrier function to prevent moisture loss. FenuSmooth™'s specific Oligosaccharides enhance these benefits by protecting the skin from photo-aging and by promoting optimal keratinocyte activity.

The introduction of FenuSmooth™ illustrates the growing trend of utilizing standardized and powerful botanical extracts typically ingested in nutraceutical formulas and developing them as clinically-back cosmeceutical active ingredients.

"FenuSmooth™ is our foray into the exciting cosmeceutical space. Fenugreek as an herb in the personal care category has great potential and our history of developing science backed ingredients from fenugreek holds us in good stead to tap this potential. Tying up with Flora Reserve was a natural consequence to entering this space given Flora Reserve's deep knowledge and expertise in this area. We are excited and are looking forward to offering new age cosmeceuticals from botanicals to our customers", said Sunil Bhaskaran, Managing Director, Indus Biotech Limited.

Flora Reserve Founder & Managing Director Jeff Avila added "Fenugreek is a wonderful, nutrient-packed plant source with a rich tradition in ingested nutraceuticals. Partnering with Indus Biotech to introduce it for the first time into advanced clinical skincare is an incredible opportunity, and we couldn't be more excited to share FenuSmooth™."

To learn more manufacturers and formulators can reach out to info@florareserve.com.

About Indus Biotech Limited: Indus Biotech is a global leader in developing clinically tested fenugreek-based ingredients as well as innovative actives from other Ayurvedic herbs such as cinnamon, Centella asiatica and grapes. Founded in 1995 and focused on innovation, the company has more than 200 global patents, 72 peer reviewed scientific publications and 35 human clinical studies to its name. While historically operating within nutraceuticals, functional foods and botanical drugs, Indus Biotech now enters the fast-growing skin health segment through the launch of the FenuSmooth® active ingredient technology. For more information, visit www.indusbiotech.com.

About Flora Reserve: Flora Reserve develops and distributes highly differentiated, sustainably cultivated and clinically-backed botanical active ingredient & formula technologies for topical and ingestible beauty. The company partners with innovative botanical farms and processors who share a commitment to sustainable cultivation and focuses on novel compounds demonstrating best-in-class performance. Founded by Jeff Avila, Flora Reserve leverages 26 years' experience in developing and commercializing award-winning ingredient & finished brand technologies for both nutraceuticals and topical skincare. For more information, visit www.florareserve.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Flora Reserve