INSTANT BRANDS DONATES 3,600 AIR PURIFIERS TO FIRST NATIONS HEALTH AUTHORITY

In-kind donation from Chicago-based global consumer housewares maker will help meet increasing demands for cleaner indoor air for First Nations people impacted by the ongoing wildfire season in British Columbia, Canada

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an in-kind donation from Instant Brands, maker of consumer household favorites like Instant Pot®, Pyrex® and more, the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) is tangibly bolstering its health-related emergency management support services to wildfire-affected communities. FNHA is the health and wellness partner to over 200 diverse First Nations communities across the province of British Columbia.

(PRNewsfoto/Instant Brands) (PRNewswire)

As the wildfire season persists across much of the Province, the FNHA is fielding a growing number of health-related support requests from First Nations people and communities impacted by deteriorating indoor air quality issues. So far this year, requests for air purifiers often exceed availability. So, when Instant Brands reached out to the FNHA with an in-kind donation, FNHA immediately mobilized, securing thousands of brand-new air purifiers.

FNHA plans to distribute the 3,600 medium-size Instant® Air Purifiers, free of charge, across its five Regions. FNHA is currently identifying the best method to distribute the units on an as-needed basis. Remaining air purifiers will be stored and made available to communities as needed in advance of next year's wildfire season. The donation is also expected to reduce FNHA's reliance on loaner-only units.

"It is our honor to play a small role in helping the First Nations Health Authority and the families and communities it serves," said Ben Gadbois, President and CEO of Instant Brands. "We are all connected in some way, and as a global company, we have a shared responsibility to help communities impacted by natural disasters."

With a population of 5.24 million, British Columbia is home to fewer than five people per square kilometer, and this includes a number of rural and remote First Nations communities, which until recently proved challenging for mass distribution of emergency response supplies. However, during the pandemic, FNHA established a distribution network designed to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to each of its more than 200 Nations communities. FNHA will leverage this same network to expedite distribution of the air purifiers.

"We are thankful for this generous donation as we continue to support those with an increased health risk to wildfire smoke gain access to cleaner air amid this extended wildfire season," said Richard Jock, Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Health Authority. "With this volume of air purifiers on hand, we are better positioned to meet this need and will be rapidly deploying these units into the hands of individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma and heart disease as well as pregnant women, young children and Elders."

FNHA maintains a wildfire information page, www.fnha.ca/wildfires for real-time updates on the wildfire situation, current evacuation zones, road closures, emergency phone lines and other crucial emergency services.

About First Nations Health Authority

The FNHA is the health and wellness partner to over 200 diverse First Nations communities and citizens across BC. In 2013, the FNHA began a new era in BC First Nations health governance and health care delivery by taking responsibility for the programs and services formerly delivered by Health Canada. Since then the FNHA has been working to address service gaps through new partnerships, closer collaboration, health systems innovation, reform and redesign of health programs and services for individuals, families, communities and Nations. The FNHA is also a champion of culturally safe practices throughout the broader health care system. Taking a leadership role, the FNHA actively works with its health partners to embed cultural safety and humility into health service delivery and improve health outcomes for First Nations people.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions.® With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contacts

Instant Brands:

media@instantbrands.com

First Nations Health Authority:

media@fnha.ca

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instant Brands