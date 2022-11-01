ITRONICS ANNOUNCES ITS ROCK KLEEN CHEMISTRY SUCCESSFULLY RECOVERS GOLD FROM MINE TAILINGS; SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY; GOLD RECOVERY; EXCITING BREAKTHROUGH

RENO, Nev., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO) announced today that its on-going testing of gold recovery from gold mine cyanide leach tailings is successfully recovering gold during the Rock Kleen leaching process. This is a significant new discovery.

"In the current environment of high inflation, confirmed by the Federal Reserve's continued rate hikes, gold has traditionally served investors well as a hedge against inflation. We believe this can lead to growing price appreciation for gold, making our Rock Kleen Technology discovery an attractive opportunity for mining companies and investors with strong upside potential," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President.

Process adjustments made during on-going testing are demonstrating that most of the recoverable gold is being recovered by the Rock Kleen chemistry and that the cyanide leaching step recovers much of the remaining gold, thereby improving the overall gold recovery. Measurable gold recovery has now been demonstrated for gold/silver cyanide mill tailings, gold/silver cyanide heap leach tailings, and for very low gold content waste rock.

The discovery that both silver and gold are recoverable by the Rock Kleen chemistry establishes the potential for the Rock Kleen Technology to optimize both silver and gold recovery during processing of silver/gold ore. Gold is much more valuable than silver, so improvement in total gold recovery, while also improving silver recovery, could significantly benefit mines that adopt the technology. The ability to clean up the mine tailings, making them a salable industrial mineral, is a major added benefit, helping the environment.

The Rock Kleen chemistry was developed by Itronics to recover silver, base metals, nutrient materials, nitrogen, and residual cyanide from mine waste. A Rock Kleen chemical process step is being introduced to do a final leach to remove residual cyanide and to recover minor amounts of residual metals including silver and gold. This final leaching step ensures that water soluble elements in the washed rock are reduced to minimal levels thereby improving the environmental safety for the rock products that can then be recovered for commercial sale.

"The Rock Kleen chemistry continues to demonstrate its ability to remove residual cyanide to below drinking water limits, making this a robust environmentally compatible process," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. "The ability to improve gold recovery is an exciting breakthrough."

"We would like to thank our investors for their continued support," said Dr. Whitney. "Our portfolio of 'Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies' is making the world cleaner and greener and is positioned to enhance the Company's continued drive to profitability."

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a 'Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology' Company that produces GOLD'n GRO multi-nutrient liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers are used extensively in agriculture in California.

