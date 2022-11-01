MAURICES ENHANCES ITS CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE 'MAURICES FIT FREEDOM JEAN EXCHANGE' PROGRAM

Women's retailer is the ultimate denim destination for women, debuting new innovative jean collection, Limitless

DULUTH, Minn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading women's fashion brand, Maurices, is doubling down on its role as the ultimate denim authority with a new jean exchange program that allows customers to exchange jeans for a new size for free. The Maurices Fit Freedom Jean Exchange program is an exclusive benefit for all mymaurices rewards members.

For mymaurices rewards members who buy any pair of regular price m jeans by Maurices™, if their size goes up or down within a year, they can exchange them for a new size in the same style for free. All gently worn exchanged jeans will be donated to local organizations to benefit women in need in maurices' hometowns.

"We know women's bodies change over time, and we want to be there for them through all of life's journeys," said Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer. "This new jean exchange program further showcases our commitment to providing great service and customer experience everyday by our caring team."

As a brand that serves women and is designed by women, Maurices knows how to fit every body type. No matter what size a woman is, Maurices promises to help women feel good in their jeans and love the way they look.

This October, the brand also launched its most innovative m jeans by Maurices™ collection, Limitless. The Limitless collection debuts with the ultimate stretch to fit up to 3 sizes in 1 jean. The style is a high-rise jegging with luxe fabric for longer wear life. The new Limitless jeans are available in 4 washes from sizes XS-2X for $54.90-$59.90.

"All women deserve to feel good, and every woman deserves a pair of jeans that fits them perfectly," stated Sieger. "The relationship you have with your favorite denim inspires confidence, which is why we like to say, 'Feeling good is in our jeans.'"

Maurices first launched its m jeans by Maurices™ in 2019 and began its dominance as a leader in denim. Offering a huge assortment of selections, Maurices has become the denim destination of choice with seven leg shapes, 67 different washes, five inseam lengths, and inclusive sizes from 0-24.

Its signature "everyday amazing" m Jeans by Maurices™ with Everflex™ recently expanded its selections across all styles, including popular jeggings, starting at $29.90. Concurrently, Maurices recently launched a new assortment of Edgely™ Jeans, its premium private label denim brand distinguished by exceptional fabric and trendy fashion-forward styles, coupling them with new tops to match for dress-and-go convenience.

Maurices is catering to current fashion trends with new boot-ready, flare-leg and other wide-leg jeans. Its unmatched selection is rounded out by a variety of low-rise boyfriend jeans, skinny jeans, straight jeans, curvy jeans, as well as jean shorts, crops & capris.

Maurices is best-known for its friendly and knowledgeable in-store service, and now has a team of professionally trained Feel-Good Jean Fit Specialists serving as trusted style advisors in every store.

To learn more, visit Maurices' jean shop in stores or online at www.maurices.com.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com . Connect with Maurices on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and LinkedIn .

