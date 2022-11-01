OrthAlign, Inc. Adds Balance Feature to their Lantern® Platform, Including Indications for Primary and Revision Knee Arthroplasty

New feature offers soft-tissue balancing to aid in accurate component positioning

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its recent addition of the Balance feature to the Lantern platform, OrthAlign, Inc. is delivering an efficient, easy-to-use, cost-effective instrument that aids surgeons in soft-tissue balancing during primary and revision knee replacement procedures.

The future is brighter, now with Lantern's soft-tissue balancing application. (PRNewswire)

The first soft-tissue feature to appear as part of the Lantern Knee application, Balance works in conjunction with the company's Lantern handheld device, a smart-phone sized instrument that allows for accurate positioning during partial and total knee arthroplasty.

The initial release spanned over ten states, reaching from Hawaii, to California, to Florida, and Connecticut, with surgeons using Lantern Balance in both primary and revision knee procedures to provide accurate component positioning and ligament balancing. The feature gives surgeons intra-operative information of the patient's flexion and extension gaps, which is a game changer for Lantern.

"With technology becoming the standard of care in total joint replacement, delivering operationally and economically efficient technologies is key. Lantern Balance is designed to provide personalized alignment without the need for pre-operative imaging or capital equipment. Now, with Lantern, surgeons can take advanced surgical technologies to any site of service with ease," says Eric Timko, Chairman and CEO of OrthAlign.

According to Michael Ast, MD, Chief Medical Innovation Officer of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, soft-tissue balancing is one of the most critical steps for a successful knee replacement.

Currently, most surgeons balance the soft-tissue using manual qualitative methods; Balance provides quantitative support to enhance accuracy.

"Determining a patient's balance has historically relied on a surgeon's ability and skill, which presents difficulties as it relates to reproducibility and standardization across surgeons. Modern technology, like the Lantern Balance System, now allows surgeons to more precisely and repeatedly measure the ligament tension of the knee to balance the knee in a manner that is both individualized for that patient and reproduceable across surgeons and sites of service," Ast says.

"It is pertinent now more than ever that patients receive a high level of care from their surgeons using the most advanced technology available," says OrthAligns CEO Timko, adding, "Lantern just got brighter with this new, cutting-edge application."

OrthAlign, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based medical device company that provides orthopedic surgeons with advanced precision computer-assisted technologies designed to deliver healthier and more pain-free lifestyles to joint replacement patients.

Driven by the belief that everyone deserves exceptional healthcare, we are committed to making empowering technologies accessible to all.

For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit www.orthalign.com.

"ORTHALIGN®, ORTHALIGN PLUS®, LANTERN®, KNEEALIGN®, HIPALIGN® and UNIALIGN®" are registered trademarks of OrthAlign, Inc.

