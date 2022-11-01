State Farm CEO Michael Tipsord Is Featured Speaker at Dec. 1 Joint Industry Forum

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Tipsord, chairman, president, and CEO of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, will be interviewed by Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) at the Joint Industry Forum (JIF) on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Triple-I announced today.

The 2022 JIF is being held at the New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 Avenue of the Americas, New York City. The daylong program, which brings together the most accomplished thinkers and leaders in insurance, gets underway on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The CEO Executive Exchange between the State Farm CEO and Triple-I's CEO begins at 3 p.m.

"The last few years have created shifts among customer expectations and within our industry," said Tipsord. "I am looking forward to discussing how State Farm has approached these issues at the Joint Industry Forum."

Tipsord, an attorney and a native of Illinois, has been State Farm's president and CEO since 2015 and was elected chairman of its board the following year. He received his bachelor's degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and law degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He also earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter® (CPCU) and Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU) designations and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). State Farm has been a member of Triple-I since 1960.

"Built around the theme of Leaning Forward into a Changed World, this year's Joint Industry Forum will be a place to network with C-Suite executives, to exchange information, and to discuss emerging trends impacting the future of the insurance and reinsurance industries," Kevelighan said. "Michael Tipsord and State Farm provide monumental leadership for the insurance industry, and we are thrilled for this opportunity."

The JIF agenda also includes panels on the industry's economic performance, its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and how insurers are confronting climate-related risks in wildfire-prone states.

The JIF registration fee is $1,095 per person. JIF attendees who are employed by Triple-I-member companies, insurance industry trade associations, and not-for-profit organizations pay a discounted JIF registration fee.

