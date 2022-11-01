Subaru of America, Inc. Reports October 2022 Sales Increase 31.9 Percent Over October 2021

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 48,568 vehicle sales for October 2022, a 31.9 percent increase compared with October 2021 (36,817). The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 449,683 a 10 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2021. Subaru continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.

"Subaru retailers went above and beyond to deliver strong results this October, surpassing our sales from the same time last year by a wide margin," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "In October, our retailers also showcased what it means to be More than a Car Dealer by hosting pet adoption events throughout the country as part of our Subaru Loves Pets initiative. Their efforts have helped pets in shelters find the loving homes they deserve, and we thank them for their dedication to animal welfare."

In October, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume with 13,635 sales and a 28.74 percent increase compared with the same period in 2021. The Forester saw a 148.01 percent increase compared to October 2021, while the Outback increased by 40.29 percent. Year to date, the Ascent posted a 5.77 percent increase, while the BRZ posted an increase of 263 percent.

"Despite ongoing supply chain challenges industry-wide, October was a strong month for Subaru and we exceeded our October 2021 sales results," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We expect to see continued strength in demand as we head toward the holiday season and car buyers look for vehicles that are both family-friendly and adventure-ready."

Carline Oct-22 Oct-21 % Chg Oct-22 Oct-21 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 5,029 5,221 -3.7 % 51,051 48,264 5.7 % BRZ 278 24 1,058.3 % 2,708 746 263 % Crosstrek 13,635 10,591 28.7 % 128,979 111,658 15.5 % Forester 11,954 4,820 148.0 % 91,359 137,074 -33.4 % Impreza 2,861 3,512 -18.5 % 25,490 26,335 -3.2 % Legacy 1,155 1,315 -12.2 % 18,314 20,010 -8.5 % Outback 11,992 8,548 40.3 % 117,396 131,526 -10.7 % WRX/STI 1,664 2,786 -40.3 % 14,386 24,006 -40.1 % TOTAL 48,568 36,817 31.9 % 449,683 499,619 10 %

