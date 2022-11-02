CLEW announces appointment of Paul Roscoe as CEO

Appointment signals major expansion in US and European healthcare markets

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEW, a provider of real-time AI analytics platforms for healthcare, today announced that its board of directors has named Paul Roscoe as its new CEO, responsible for leading the growth of CLEW worldwide. The appointment comes at a time of significant expansion for CLEW, including the recent successful deployments of the CLEW Virtual ICU platform at major US healthcare systems and the creation of a European sales center to service the growing need for CLEW's solutions in the European market. The company also announced that Gal Salomon, current CEO and co-founder, will become Executive Chairman.

"Paul has an exemplary record of building and scaling organizations that deliver significant value to healthcare customers. He is an experienced and visionary leader who has operated in the US and European healthcare markets. His deep technology experience, and 20 years of healthcare domain knowledge, made him the stand-out candidate," said Gal Solomon, founder and Executive Chairman.

The first of its kind to be granted 510(k) clearance, CLEW Virtual ICU leverages advanced AI technology to identify patients that are most and least likely to deteriorate in the near future and streamlines workflow to improve communications, decision-making, and care implementation. Healthcare systems such as Penn State Health use the system's powerful technology to potentially improve clinical outcomes, lower costs, and enhance the provider, patient, and family experience.

"Healthcare systems are faced with enormous challenges of workforce burnout, increasing severity of patient illness, longer lengths of stay and capacity shortages. CLEW's FDA-approved approach to delivering AI-powered technology, and workflows to aid the decision making and quality of care within the ICU, is unique in the market. Gal and the team have built a world-class company, and I am excited for the next chapter of its growth," said Roscoe.

Before joining CLEW, Mr. Roscoe was CEO of Trinda Health, responsible for establishing the company as the industry leader in quality-oriented clinical documentation solutions. Mr. Roscoe was also CEO, Co-Founder and Board Member of Docent Health, where he launched, capitalized, and commercialized the business, resulting in the company being recognized as one of the most innovative and successful solutions in the growing healthcare CRM/patient engagement segment.

Previously, Mr. Roscoe served as the CEO of Crimson, a division of the Advisory Board Company, and led the business to become the de-facto standard healthcare analytics company in the US healthcare market. Before Crimson, he was General Manager of Microsoft's Healthcare Solutions Group. Mr. Roscoe joined Microsoft after the acquisition of Sentillion, where he served as President and led the business to become the industry leader in Healthcare Identity Management. Throughout his career, Mr. Roscoe has held numerous executive and management roles at healthcare technology companies, including VisionWare Inc., Sybase, and New Era of Networks (acquired by Sybase).

About CLEW:

CLEW provides real-time AI analytics platforms designed to help providers make better informed clinical decisions by predicting life-threatening complications across various medical care settings. CLEW's goal is to provide solutions that can improve outcomes and safety, streamline patient care, and efficiently handle regulations and penalties, ultimately lowering the cost of care. Originally developed and proven in the ICU, CLEW will develop machine learning models that have the potential to optimize clinical resources and guide healthcare providers in predicting patient deterioration across all care settings.

Connect with us at www.clewmed.com

