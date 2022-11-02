InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Security System for Bicycles (FMB-138)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more secure way to protect a parked bicycle against theft and tampering," said an inventor, from Carmel, Calif., "so I invented the BIKE SECURITY SYSTEM. My design would offer an improved alternative to using traditional bike locks, cables and chains."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative new security device for bicycles. In doing so, it prevents unauthorized individuals from stealing or tampering with a bicycle. It also could help to deter or scare away a potential thief. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bicycle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

