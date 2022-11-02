Southern Home Services Announces Acquisition of M.E. Flow, Inc. - northern Virginia's highest-rated and most successful home services contractor

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern HVAC Corporation d/b/a Southern Home Services ("Southern") announced the acquisition of M.E. Flow, Inc. ("ME Flow" or the "Company") on Monday. Since 1951, ME Flow has provided customers throughout northern Virginia and parts of West Virginia with top-rated heating, air conditioning and plumbing maintenance, repair, and replacement services.

"I'm proud of the enterprise we've built here at ME Flow over the past few decades. As a third-generation, family-owned business looking to grow, we decided it was time we brought on a new partner to assist us with our growth plans," said Scott Goulet, President & CEO of ME Flow. "When selecting a partner, we knew we wanted to find someone that would honor our legacy and respect the customer and employee relationships we've built over the past 70+ years. We are confident we found that partner in Southern Home Services."

"My sister, Michelle, and I are both planning on staying involved in the business alongside Southern. We live and work in northern Virginia and are thrilled to see Southern continue to build on the ME Flow reputation to provide additional services to our customers and additional opportunities to our valued employees."

Southern Home Services intends to promote the ME Flow brand throughout Virginia and West Virginia and will look to expand the reach of the Company over the next several years.

"Throughout this process, we have had the opportunity to meet Southern's entire leadership team," said Scott Goulet. "Since we've signed on, I've seen first-hand the systems, training and focus they provide to their employees. With the backing of Southern, I'm confident our management team will continue to see sustained success and growth all while making sure the customer comes first."

"We are thrilled to partner with a best-in-class brand like ME Flow. This is our first acquisition in the Virginia market, and we could not have chosen a better company to start building our mid-Atlantic presence," said Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer at Southern Home Services. "Over the next few months, we intend to invest in additional technology, training, and resources for the team at ME Flow. We look forward to a bright future here in Virginia."

Michael Price, of First Mergers Group, LLC, served as exclusive sell-side advisor to ME Flow, Inc's shareholders. "I'm pleased with the combination that we helped facilitate and feel strongly that this was the best outcome for the Company, Southern and the customers and employees of the business." Peter Klein served as exclusive legal advisor to the Company. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough served as exclusive legal advisor to Southern.

Alexandria, Leesburg, Winchester and all surrounding area homeowners can learn more about ME Flow's products and services through their website, www.meflow.com or by calling (703) 762-2519.

Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Southern Home Services operates heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical home service businesses in the United States. As part of the broader Southern team, M.E. Flow, Inc. joins Southern Home Services' family of twenty other service brands across ten states.

Since its inception in 2016, Southern Home Services has remained one of the home service industry's premier growth platforms driving both organic initiatives and an accretive acquisition strategy focused on industry-leading brands. For more information about Southern's acquisition program, visit SouthernHomeServices.com/acquisitions.

