Yassin Fawaz, King Rolodex and Mohamed Ramadan Team Up to Brighten Children's Lives at Beirut Cancer Center

BEIRUT, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yassin Fawaz, better known as King Rolodex, and noted Egyptian film and music star Mohamed Ramadan pleasantly surprised patients and caregivers with a recent visit to the St. Jude affiliated Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL). The children's spirits were uplifted with handshakes, smiles, hugs and lasting memories of their encounter with the two celebrities. The pair was welcomed to the facility by CCCL board members, Mrs. Yolla Noujeim and Mr. Joe Asseily, as well the hard-working caregivers who appreciated the two taking time out of their busy day to encourage and support the children undergoing treatment.

Mohamed Ramadan agreed, at the request of CCCL officials, to hold a charity concert for the benefit of the CCCL with all proceeds going to this worthy cause. Mr. Fawaz also pledged to provide the financial backing and logistical support behind bringing this concert to reality. Mohamed Ramadan previously demonstrated his commitment to St. Jude by performing a charity event last year in Dubai under the patronage of Wassim "Sal" Slaiby, a Lebanese-Canadian music industry executive; and his wife Rima Fakih, Miss America 2010.

Mohamed Ramadan and Yassin Fawaz both expressed their delight at the opportunity to visit the CCCL facility and bring the children a modicum of happiness during their difficult medical condition that they are bravely fighting. Mohamed Ramadan added "a message from the heart" to CCCL's Golden Book and promised to visit the facility again while actively supporting the center throughout its laudable mission.

About the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL)

The Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL) is a leading national organization dedicated to the treatment and support of kids and adolescents with cancer, in addition to being a national advocate of childhood cancer control and a leading NGO in Lebanon and the region. Inaugurated in 2002, CCCL supports almost 50% of children with cancer in Lebanon (including non-Lebanese coming from the Arab region and refugees), with ages ranging between a few months old up to 18 years. The center was established under Notice no. 138AD in affiliation with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Mohamed Ramadan

Considered a household name in the MENA region, Mohamed Ramadan is an accomplished Egyptian film actor and bona fide musical star. In 2019, he was crowned the Most Popular Artist in Africa by AFRIMA (the All Africa Music Awards), and to date, Ramadan has amassed over 4.65 billion views on YouTube, including for hits "Ensay" with Saad Lamjarred and "Ya Habibi" with French artist, Gims. With over one million Spotify monthly listeners and more than 20 million Instagram followers, Ramadan has cultivated a strong fanbase and is primed for success beyond the MENA region. He is currently working on new material, which features collaborations with international artists and producers.

About Yassin Fawaz (King Rolodex)

Yassin Fawaz is an American social media phenomenon known for his extreme wealth and philanthropy. Under the handle King Rolodex, he has amassed an enormous following across multiple social media platforms. In 2022, he was the first black parliamentary candidate in the Middle East, running for office in Lebanon. He was born and raised in the United States to a Lebanese father and African-American mother.

Mr. Fawaz operates as the CEO of the Raddington Group, a Washington DC based advisory firm that provides services to heads of state, royals, and billionaires. He leverages his far-reaching international connections to provide his clients with services that are crucial to their global decision making and investments. His keen insights have been highlighted in Forbes, Huffington Post, and The Hill. Yassin Fawaz has been instrumental in implementing support programs in parallel with advocacy and financial support for the deserving, which includes human rights advocacy, educational grants for low-income students, and material donations to charitable causes in hotspots of the world.

