3M to attend COP27 with a focus on urgency, collaboration, progress through science and action via solutions

3M creates achievable climate goals and builds industry collaborations that will have an impact and improve the lives of people around the world

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M is joining other global corporations, governments and non-governmental organizations at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt to further the dialogue and plans for combating climate change. As a globally diverse materials science company, operating across many global industries, 3M is at the heart of global action to help reduce CO 2 emissions.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M) (PRNewswire)

3M is uniquely positioned to bring our full capabilities to advance meaningful climate-focused impact across the globe.

The company offers solutions that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaption and provides scientific expertise to help customers achieve their own sustainability goals, all of which was at display at Climate Week 2022. This provides 3M the opportunity to collaborate with others to drive scalable impact – and our purpose, promise, and passion make us committed to leveraging COP27 to do so.

"Science is part of our DNA, so we are thrilled that it is a key focus of COP27. While climate change requires a multi-faceted approach, we firmly believe that science underpins many solutions for achieving a decarbonized world," said Gayle Schueller, 3M senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. "3M is dedicated to delivering climate-focused solutions and is uniquely positioned to bring our full capabilities to advance meaningful impact across the globe."

3M strategic focus areas at COP27:

Responding with urgency

3M knows the world needs to act quickly, and it is following suit. The company has been focused on reducing its climate impact for decades. It will achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2050 and has achieved many substantial short-term goals, including reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 75% since 2002, which includes a 26.1% reduction since 2019 and surpassing its 50% milestone of renewable electricity by 2025, with more to come in the next three years.

Recognizing the global energy crisis, both in developing countries and the emerging energy impacts during the northern hemisphere winter, there is a need to elevate the technologies needed and policies required to ensure energy security for all, now and in the future. In an open conversation at COP27 during "Energy" day on Nov. 15, 3M is hosting an event in which members of the Global Alliance for Sustainable Energy will share their expectations and vision for a secure energy future.

Leadership and collaboration

3M has demonstrated substantial progress against its near term and long-term goals and is committed to reaching Scope 1 & 2 carbon neutrality in its operations by 2050. For a global science and technology company with a manufacturing footprint of such size and complexity this is an enormous challenge. That's why 3M is investing brainpower, resources and passion into reducing its own carbon footprint through innovation. It is also collaborating with customers to lower the carbon footprint of their products and operations to support them on their own sustainability journeys.

The company also prioritizes partnerships to learn, collaborate and scale impact by joining initiatives like the United Nations Water Resilience Coalition, where 3M is a member of the leadership committee, and the Business Coalition for Global Plastics Treaty convened by Ellen MacArthur Foundation and WWF that was announced at Climate Week NYC 2022.

At COP27 as part of "Solutions" day on Nov. 17, 3M is hosting a session on accelerating collaborations to combat climate change. In a direct conversation between senior private sector executives, the European Commission and the United Nations Global Compact, panelists will share the opportunities and barriers to partnership and discuss a model for how organizations can connect to innovate for climate.

Progress through science and technology

3M is dedicated to progress through science using its 51 technologies to develop sustainable products, while also implementing other leading technologies like thermal oxidation and reverse osmosis to implement carbon emissions and water reduction in our own operations. Since 2019, every new product that enters the 3M commercialization process is required to have a Sustainability Value Commitment, demonstrating how it impacts social equality, circularity or climate efforts.

Action via solutions

As the world continues to experience the widespread impact of climate change, 3M is providing solutions to help its customers drive the systemic change needed to advance climate solutions and adapt to a changing environment. For example, the company has expanded its R&D focused climate resilience innovation through carbon emissions mitigation, including a focus on automotive electrification heat removal through new cooling filters.

The company also recently announced a new technology that could make the production of green hydrogen more cost-effective and efficient. Leveraging support from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), 3M is developing a catalyst technology used in water electrolysis, which is the primary means of green hydrogen production.

For more information on 3M's ongoing efforts to improve the environment, visit 3M.com/GlobalImpact.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3M