Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP Named to 2023 "Best Law Firms" List by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

New York City-based family and matrimonial law firm upholds its Tier 1 ranking in family law for the seventh consecutive year

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP , a leading New York-based family and matrimonial law firm, has been recognized as a Tier 1 ranked law firm by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for Family Law in the New York metro area. This is the firm's seventh consecutive recognition.

Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP is a leading New York-based law firm, providing a full range of matrimonial and family legal services, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and mediation. AWF has represented globally-known names, including notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, professionals, and their spouses. (PRNewswire)

Firms included in the 2023 Edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must first have a lawyer recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®, which recognizes 5% of lawyers practicing in the United States. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

Maintaining Tier 1 status since the firm's inception, Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP, led by founding partners, Eleanor B. Alter, Adam John Wolff, and Jenifer J. Foley, is comprised of renowned litigators with extensive experience within family and matrimonial law, and often represent high-profile and celebrity clients, high-net-worth individuals, business owners, professionals, and their spouses. Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP (AWF), provides the full spectrum of family and matrimonial law services, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre-and post-nuptial agreements, and mediation.

Before forming Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP, Eleanor B. Alter received extensive recognition from The Best Lawyers in America® during her tenure at prior firms. This is Alter's 41st consecutive recognition, as she has been recognized every year since the first edition of Best Lawyers® was published in 1983. This year's edition also represents Foley's seventh and Wolff's sixth consecutive award.

The team at Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP has a longstanding track record of success, and a reputation among judges and within the legal field for its ethical approach to helping clients by ensuring the family structure has long-term success. The firm's attorneys work tirelessly as advocates on their clients' behalf to resolve disputes in a way that is best for all parties involved, especially children. The firm consistently aims to provide the best family law representation to its clients, while maintaining its reputation as an honest practice that offers veteran expertise and cutting-edge skills to effectively navigate complex cases and deliver favorable outcomes to clients.

About Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP

Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP (AWF) is a New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. Founded in 2016 by partners Eleanor B. Alter, Adam John Wolff, and Jenifer J. Foley, AWF brings over a century of combined experience, representing globally-known names from a wide range of backgrounds, including notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWF discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre-and post-nuptial agreements, and mediation. Focused on discretion and dignified outcomes, the firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall well-being of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit www.awf.nyc.

