Amid Pilot Shortage, South Florida Gains a New Aviation Degree Program

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayman Aviation Academy has received formal accreditation from the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET) to offer associate degrees in Aeronautical Science for students seeking to become commercial pilots. The new two-year associate degree program is the only one of its kind in South Florida, as the academy is the only independent flight school in the region with AA accreditation. Classes will begin on January 11, 2023.

Wayman's program will allow students the opportunity to secure 72 college credits including all FAA certifications through Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor ratings. Those who earn the degree, and the requisite 1,250 hours of flight experience will be eligible to be hired by an airline.

"For over 30 years, we have proudly been providing the South Florida community with high-quality aviation instruction and are excited to take this next step in our evolution," said Tony Shen, president of Wayman Aviation Academy. "Through our associate degree program, we hope to usher in the next generation of pilots and help our industry."

Thousands of pilots retired during COVID-19, outpacing the rate of those entering the field and leaving a major industry gap. The resulting staffing shortages have contributed to flight delays and cancellations nationwide. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects there to be more than 18,000 openings for airline and commercial pilots each year over the next decade, it is uncertain whether there will be enough pilots to fill these positions.

"By offering accessible and affordable aviation instruction, it is our hope that the associate degree program will inspire more people to explore a career in flying," said Wayman Eduardo Luy, vice president of Wayman Aviation Academy.

The void in qualified pilots presents an opportunity for South Florida to become a beacon for aeronautical education. The aerospace and aviation industry is currently the region's largest employer according to the Florida Economic Development Council .

"We are thrilled that Wayman Aviation Academy is offering an associate degree in aeronautical science and anticipate it will help alleviate the problems our state's airport staffing shortages have caused for travelers and pilots alike," said Miami-Dade Aviation Department's Marc Henderson.

The degree offers courses on theory and flight training, commercial piloting, and the opportunity to complete flying hours on-site. Students will be able to access Wayman's 39 certified instructors, 40 airplanes, state-of-the-art simulators, and campus. Wayman's new accreditation also creates access to scholarships and financial aid for students.

