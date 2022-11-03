Cambria Hotels Launches "Threads Collection" Featuring Destination-Inspired Sock Designs From Local Artists

First edition of Cambria Hotels Threads Collection will transport guests from the New England coast and Soda City to the Arizona desert

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria® Hotels—an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)—introduces the "Cambria Hotels Threads Collection," a new product offering that further elevates the brand's commitment to creating a "sense of place" in each Cambria hotel. Leveraging the creativity of community artists from across the country, the first edition of the Threads Collection will feature three exclusively designed pairs of socks inspired by the surroundings of Cambria hotels located in New England, South Carolina, and Arizona.

Cambria Hotels Threads Collection (PRNewswire)

For a limited time, the Cambria Hotels Threads Collection will appear alongside the original artwork at Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port, Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown The Vista, and Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center. Locals and visitors alike will experience these three Cambria hotel destinations through each signature design:

New England Coast designed by Pam Chevez

Soda City designed by Ija Charles

Arizona Skies designed by Heather Freitas

"At Cambria hotels, we strive to uplift the voices and local businesses in the communities where we are located. By offering our guests a sense of place—from on-site offerings like menus featuring native ingredients and locally crafted beers, to special design touches that speak to the history of the destination, to a pair of destination-inspired socks—we're able to provide experiences that transcend the walls of our hotels," says Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With the Threads Collection, we saw an opportunity to collaborate with local artists to curate signature pieces of art, inspired by three distinct markets where Cambria hotels are interwoven in the community. This program builds on Cambria's brand promise to provide meaningful experiences and approachable indulgences with local flair for our guests."

There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Nashville, and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

Travelers looking to get away this fall can take advantage of great deals such as Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection's Double Points promotion for stays Sunday through Thursday. More information can be found at www.choicehotels.com/cambria/promo/fall-2022-bonus-points-deal.

For more photos from the Threads Collection launch, visit here.

