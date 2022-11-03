Chilco River Holdings to Commence Audits to Become Fully-SEC Reporting Company Retains Services of PCAOB Registered Auditor to Conduct Audit

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chilco River Holdings, Inc. ("Chilco River") (OTC: CRVH), a multifaceted consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company, announced today it is pursuing immediate steps to become an SEC fully reporting company.

Chilco River has retained the services of Gries & Associates LLC to conduct an audit of the past 2 years of its financial statements. After the audit is complete, Chilo River anticipated that it will file Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to seek qualification for raising capital under a Tier II Regulation A+ offering (Title IV of the Jobs Act of 2012)

The accounting firm of Gries and Associates is registered with The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"). The PCAOB is a non-profit organization that oversees the audits of public companies to protect investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate, and independent audit reports.

Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River Holdings stated, "One of our top priorities to execute upon is to become fully SEC reporting. We look forward to working with Gries & Associates LLC which will begin immediately."

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.:

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a multifaceted consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company focused on developing, manufacturing, and distributing premium, high-growth products. Chilco plans to launch a variety of its own brands and through mergers & acquisitions.

About The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"):

The PCAOB is a non-profit organization established by Congress to oversee the audits of public companies in order to protect investors and further the public interest in preparation of informative, accurate, and independent audit reports. The PCAOB also oversees the audits of brokers and dealers registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including compliance reports filed pursuant to federal securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team.

Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact:

Will Lovett

Chief Executive Officer

Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

crvholdingsinc@gmail.com

+1 307-217-6522

View original content:

SOURCE Chilco River Holdings, Inc.