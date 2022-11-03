Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earns 2023 Best Law Firms Ranking

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is being recognized as one of the nation's best for intellectual property and patent trials on the 2023 Best Law Firms list.

The annual listing by the publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America ranks firms from across the country based on nominations submitted by lawyers who practice in the same areas of law, a nationwide survey of law firms, and interviews with law firm clients and professionals in various industries.

Led by name principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry, Caldwell Cassady & Curry has amassed a long list of trial wins over the past decade in courtrooms throughout Texas and beyond. The firm's victories include trial verdicts of $625.6 million, $502.8 million, and $502.6 million, a judgment totaling more than $439 million, and a complete defense win in a high-stakes patent and copyright infringement lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Cassady, Mr. Curry, and fellow firm principal Kevin Burgess earned individual selections in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America based on their work in intellectual property and patent cases. Mr. Caldwell received additional recognition as the 2023 Intellectual Property Litigation Attorney of the Year among all practicing lawyers in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Last month, Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Cassady, and Mr. Curry were named among the 500 Leading Litigators in America by Lawdragon Inc. based on their work in intellectual property trials with a focus on patents, with Mr. Caldwell also being named one of the country's top trial attorneys for commercial disputes.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

