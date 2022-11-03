Fully Encrypted Exchange Bolsters Team with new General Counsel and CISO

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enclave Markets ("the Company"), the world's first Fully Encrypted Exchange (FEX), today announced the appointment of Olta Andoni as its General Counsel and Martin Prado as its Chief Information Security Officer. Both Ms. Andoni and Mr. Prado will play integral roles in the growth of Enclave Markets, ensuring the Company expands in a secure and compliant manner.

David Wells, CEO of Enclave Markets, commented on the news, "At Enclave, we are seeking to bring aspects of traditional finance into the digital asset ecosystem in a secure and confidential execution environment. The launch of Enclave Cross, our fully confidential trading platform, is our first initiative into revolutionizing the institutional digital asset trading landscape and we are set to launch additional platforms in the coming months. Both Olta Andoni and Martin Prado will play an integral role in this process and will allow us to make sure our Secure Enclave Technology holds up to the standards expected by our institutional clientele and that our products and business practices are compliant with the newest regulations."

Ms. Andoni brings with her a wealth of legal experience in the digital asset space that will enable her to support Enclave's growth efforts, while also ensuring that the Company remains compliant. She joins the Enclave Markets team after operating as the Deputy General Counsel of Ava Labs, where she oversaw the implementation of its legal strategy for the organization, while also driving legal and regulatory support for the development of new products and services. Prior to her tenure at Ava Labs, Ms. Andoni was the Chief Legal Officer at Nifty, an NFT-focused social media platform, where she focused on regulatory matters in DeFi and NFTs as week as the protection of IP rights. She will be joined by Mr. Prado who, prior to joining the Enclave Markets team, led Security and Infrastructure teams at Blockchain.com and Xapo, where he implemented high-security facilities that helped assure even the most skeptical crypto investors that their funds would be safe. As CISO at Enclave, Mr. Prado will be leading the Company's efforts to ensure its FEX technology exceeds the security expected by institutions operating in both TradFi and DeFi and that the Company is able to scale effectively, without sacrificing security.

This move comes shortly after Enclave Markets launched the beta of its fully confidential digital asset trading platform, Enclave Cross, which launched in September and currently has a waitlist with over 2,000 signups from prime brokerages and qualified custodians as well as individual traders. By bringing in Andoni as the General Counsel and Prado as CISO, Enclave is doubling down on its commitment to bringing institutional-grade fully encrypted trading platforms to the digital asset space that address the confidentiality issues present in traditional markets.

About Enclave Markets

Enclave Markets is the world's first Fully Encrypted Exchange (FEX). The platform is built entirely within a Secure Enclave that prevents any party, including the exchange operators, from reading order activity and secures assets using a mechanism that eliminates the possibility of a single point of failure. Their first product, Enclave Cross, gives users access to an institutional-grade, fully confidential mid-match platform that allows participants to trade blocks of digital assets at the given market price without market impact.

