Handheld launches new ultra-rugged 10-inch Windows tablet with 5G

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the release of the all-new Algiz 10XR, an ultra-rugged 10-inch Windows tablet that combines durability with robust field performance, 5G and future-proof features.

The Algiz 10XR is a smaller, lighter, 10-inch Windows tablet that achieves more even while taking up less space. It brings two times better graphics and measurably faster performance. Future-proof 5G communication can handle live video streams and bandwidth-heavy tasks like mapping. The Algiz 10XR was developed for field work or other challenging environments within logistics, mining, public transport, public safety, waste management or GIS and has also been designed with modulization and customization in mind.

Other key features of the Algiz 10XR ultra-rugged tablet:

Intel Elkhart Lake x6000 platform for reliable performance

Windows® 10 Enterprise LTSC (64bit)

High-resolution, sunlight-readable 10-inch touchscreen with super-hardened glass and rain-and-glove mode

Future-proof 5G capabilities, 4G/LTE high-speed data, Wi-Fi, BT

Dedicated multiband GNSS u-blox NEO-M8U receiver for accurate positioning.

Untethered dead reckoning (UDR) to provide accurate positioning performance under even weak GNSS conditions.

IP65 and MIL-STD ruggedness

Full-day, hot-swappable battery

Optional, integrated barcode scanner and NFC

A broad ecosystem of accessories for field professionals; carry cases, vehicle cradles, pole mounts, extended batteries, as well as a vehicle dock with antenna pass-through for both GPS and Wi-Fi

Possibility for customized extensions via backpack

"The Algiz 10XR will bring some great performance gains for our partners and customers who rely on Windows tablets in the field," says Johan Hed, Handheld chief product officer. "We've worked with this segment for decades now and are confident that we've developed a device with not only great specs, but a complete accessory package to help our customers with their fieldwork."

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, including handhelds and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, part of MilDef, is headquartered in Sweden with subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at www.handheldgroup.com

