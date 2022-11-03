NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Sasol's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held electronically via Sasol's electronic meeting platform and at Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton, Johannesburg, Gauteng at 09:00 on Friday, 2 December 2022, to transact the business stated in the notice of AGM. The information pertaining to the AGM is as follows:
Issuer name
Sasol Limited
Type of instrument
Ordinary shares
ISIN number
ZAE000006896
JSE code
SOL
ISIN number
ZAE000151817
JSE code
SOLBE1
Meeting type
Annual General Meeting
Meeting venue
Electronic communication and at Sasol Place,
50 Katherine Street, Sandton, Johannesburg,
Gauteng
Record date – to determine which shareholders
are entitled to receive the Notice of meeting
Friday, 21 October 2022
Publication/ posting date
Thursday, 3 November 2022
Last day to trade – Last day to trade to determine
eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and
vote at the Meeting
Tuesday, 22 November 2022
Record date- Record date to determine eligible
shareholders that may attend, speak and
vote at the Meeting
Friday, 25 November 2022
Meeting deadline date (for administrative
purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be
lodged)
Forms of Proxy must be submitted as soon
as possible, preferably no later than 09:00 on
Thursday, 1 December 2022, or may be
handed in before the relevant resolution on
which the proxy is to vote
Meeting date
09:00 on Friday, 2 December 2022
Publication of results
Monday, 5 December 2022
Website link
For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
investor.relations@sasol.com
