OtterBox Announces New Cases for iPad (10th gen)

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap the new Apple iPad (10th gen) in sleek, ready-to-go-protection with OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite cases, available exclusively at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com.1

Symmetry Series 360 Elite is a super thin folio-style case featuring a clear, scratch-resistant back. This versatile folio offers front and back protection for iPad (10th gen) and conveniently folds to be used as a stand for easy viewing or typing. In addition to delivering trusted OtterBox protection, Symmetry Series 360 Elite is ultra slim and has discrete storage for Apple Pencil to make charging easy. The storage compartment slides out for easy access to Apple Pencil and sits flush when Apple Pencil is not stored.

OtterBox is also introducing an industry first EasyClean Tablet Case, a dishwasher safe case built with kids in mind, available now for iPad (10th gen) and iPad Mini (6th gen). EasyClean Tablet Case is designed for easy installation and removal so parents can pop it off and throw it into the dishwasher at the end of the day – taking off the germs and grime for a squeaky-clean, like-new experience the next day. EasyClean Tablet Case is designed for kids with a variety of bright, fun colors and a versatile handle that makes it easy for kids to grab and go. The handle also snaps into a stand for comfortable playing and learning.

OtterBox Defender Series is also available now for iPad (10th gen) on otterbox.com. Defender Series is the classic OtterBox protective case built to guard iPad (10th gen) from daily drops and falls.

Get the total package for your new iPad with OtterBox glass screen protection and power accessories. Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard with Antimicrobial Technology defends your display against scratches, scrapes and drops while protecting your eyes against harmful blue light waves and your device from microbial growth.2 OtterBox Premium Pro power products are rugged and built to last for daily use and pair perfectly with your new iPad.

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite for iPad (10th gen) is available now at Apple retail, on apple.com and otterbox.com, and EasyClean Tablet Case and Defender Series for iPad (10th gen) are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com .

1 Symmetry Series 360 Elite, EasyClean Tablet Case and Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you or the screen. OtterBox cases with antimicrobial protection are currently available in the U.S. only.

3 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

