REI Co-op to open store in Bedford, New Hampshire in fall 2023

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Bedford, New Hampshire in fall 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.

"Our purpose at REI in the Northeast is to serve our members and customers, while connecting everyone to nature in a meaningful way," said Sonny Russell, REI retail regional director in the Northeast. "The Bedford community has a deep love of the outdoors in all seasons, and we look forward to meeting each customer where they are in their journey. We couldn't be more excited to open our newest store in the Market and Main shopping center."

Store Facts

Address: Market and Main; 125 S River Rd, Bedford, NH 03110

Store Size: 22,000 square feet

bike shop and curbside pickup Special Features: Full-serviceand ski and snowboard shop , buy online-pick up in store,

REI Co-op Membership: 78,900 members in New Hampshire , of which there are 3,400 members in Bedford and Manchester ; 628,700 members in the Boston, Massachusetts DMA

Closest REI Stores: Reading, Massachusetts (43 miles away, opened 1987); Cambridge, Massachusetts (51 miles away, opened 2021); Boston, Massachusetts (55 miles away, opened 2003); Framingham, Massachusetts (62 miles away, opened 1997); Hingham, Massachusetts (70 miles away, opened 2004); Westbrook, Maine (99 miles away, opened 2021); and North Conway, New Hampshire (102 miles away, opened 2019)

As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to tap into REI's expertise in support of an active lifestyle. Members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits , including a used gear trade-in program; discounts on experiences, rentals and shop services; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases; and more. In addition to discounts at the bike and ski shop, REI co-op members receive unlimited free machine waxes and free flat-tire repair (labor only).

REI actively partners with nonprofits across the nation to steward and maintain local trails and public lands to connect more people to the outdoors. Last year, the co-op invested $7.1 million in 450+ nonprofits across the country, including a total of $24,000 granted in New Hampshire to Granite Outdoor Alliance, Mount Washington Valley Adaptive Sports and Mount Washington Valley Trails Association.

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire approximately 50 employees for REI Bedford. Candidates interested in joining the REI team can apply online at REI.com/jobs and a general timeline for hiring is here . Candidates can set up a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions are posted. New employees receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid "Co-op Way Days" each year that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to encourage all employees to #OptOutside.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 178 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

