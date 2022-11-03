SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPURCHASES ALL ROYALTIES ON ITS SCOTTIE GOLD MINE PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding royalties on its 100% owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes both the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. The Company has also completed additional staking of open ground adjacent to its Georgia Project.

President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "Challenging market conditions in 2022 allowed Scottie Gold to negotiate with the existing royalty holders to buy back royalties on the claims within the Scottie Gold Mine Project at attractive valuations. Unencumbering the Blueberry Zone and Scottie Gold Mine increases the inherent valuation of the assets and provides optionality as we continue to advance this exciting project."

Summit Lake Claims (Option and Royalty)

Scottie has entered into a royalty purchase agreement pursuant to which Scottie will purchase 100% of a 1.8% gross smelter return royalty (the "Summit Lake Royalty") on the Summit Lake property, located in British Columbia. In consideration of the purchase of the Summit Lake Royalty, Scottie will issue 2,500,000 common shares to the vendor at a deemed price of $0.19 per share (the "Royalty Acquisition").

Scottie originally entered into an option agreement on the Summit Lake property in April 2019 (see news release dated April 30, 2019) and completed the 100% acquisition of the Summit Lake property from the vendor in October 2022. The Summit Lake property hosts the Domino Zone, located ~2 km due west of the Scottie Gold Mine, and the Domino Zone exhibits similar mineralization style, grade, and orientation to the past-producing mine.

The Royalty Acquisition is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Scottie Gold Mine (Royalty)

Scottie recently entered into a royalty purchase agreement pursuant to which Scottie purchased 100% of the 3% net smelter return royalty (the "Scottie Royalty") attached to the Scottie Gold Mine in the Skeena Mining Division of British Columbia. The Scottie Royalty was in and to certain located and crown granted mineral claims comprising the Scottie Gold Mine and the Blueberry Zone. In consideration of the purchase of the Scottie Royalty, Scottie paid $1.6 million to the vendor.

Georgia Project Staking

Scottie recently completed staking around its Georgia Project, which hosts the high-grade past producing Georgia River Mine. Additional staking of 6,700 hectares expanded the claims to encompass additional known mineral occurrences, as well as connecting the existing claims into a single contiguous package. The new claims host lower to upper Hazelton volcanic and sedimentary units interpreted to be in the same geologic setting as Dolly Varden and Anyox VMS deposits. Both stratiform mineralization and high-grade gold veins have been discovered within the newly acquired claims.

The high-grade gold Geogia Project now covers more than 16,000 hectares centered on the past-producing Georgia River Mine, located on tidewater 16 kilometres south of the town of Stewart, BC, in the prolific Golden Triangle. The Georgia River Mine, which last operated in 1939 with a head grade of 22.6 g/t gold, contains 1.2 kilometres of underground access on three levels.

Figure 1: Overview claim map of the recent staking by Scottie Resources around the Georgia Project. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 59,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

