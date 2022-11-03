Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong results for the third quarter, in which we more than covered our regular dividend with GAAP and Core net investment income, grew our portfolio to $872 million at fair value and maintained asset quality. Our portfolio company performance remains stable. We are benefitting from the rising interest rate environment as our loan portfolio's yield has now risen 140 basis points from the end of the second quarter. In October, in addition to our regular dividend of $0.28 per quarter in the aggregate, our Board of Directors declared an additional dividend of $0.06 in the aggregate for the fourth quarter. These dividends total $0.34 per share in the aggregate, payable in monthly increments, for the fourth quarter."



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$7.19 $0.37

$18.88 $0.97 Core net investment income (1)

6.90 0.35

18.27 0.94 Net realized gains on investments

1.55 0.08

4.66 0.24 Net realized loss on foreign currency

- -

(0.01) - Total realized income (2)

8.74 0.45

23.53 1.20 Distributions

(6.64) (0.34)

(18.75) (0.96) Net unrealized depreciation on investments

(4.80) (0.25)

(12.81) (0.66) Net unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation

(0.02) -

(0.05) - Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries

0.03 -

(0.15) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$3.96 0.20

$10.51 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding



19,545,935



19,535,708













(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.



(2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.



PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)

















As of

As of





September 30,

December 31,





2022

2021 Investments at fair value



$871.70

$772.9 Total assets



$889.10

$821.3 Net assets



$277.20

$285.1 Shares outstanding



19,545,935

19,517,595 Net asset value per share



$14.18

$14.61















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2022 New investments



$56.9

$181.0 Repayments of investments



(34.2)

(74.4) Net activity



$22.7

$106.6

















As of

As of





September 30,

December 31,





2022

2021 Number of portfolio company investments



89

73 Number of debt investments



74

58











Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)









Cash



9.2 %

7.4 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.1 %

0.2 % Fee amortization



0.5 %

0.4 % Total



9.8 %

8.0 %











Weighted average yield on total investments (4)









Cash



8.7 %

6.9 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.1 %

0.2 % Fee amortization



0.4 %

0.4 % Total



9.2 %

7.5 %













(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.



(4) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $20.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, totaled $13.0 million and $13.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.8 million and $3.5 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.6 and $1.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled ($0.6) million and $1.7 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $6.4 million and $4.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.2 million and other expenses totaled $1.0 million and $0.8 million.

Net investment income was $7.2 million and $4.1 million, or $0.37 and $0.21 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,545,935 and 19,486,003 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($0.6) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to the increase in unrealized losses, net of realized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.9 million, or $0.35 per share; and for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.31 per share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($4.8) million and $2.1 million, respectively and the Company had realized gains of $1.6 million and $7.9 million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.0 million and $12.8 million, or $0.20 and $0.66 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,545,935 and 19,486,003 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $199.0 million and $177.3 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

During the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.58 per share ($6.6 million and $11.3 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

New and Add-on Investments













Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Investment

Amount Instrument Type New Investment July 1, 2022 Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC Branded haircare platform $100,000 First lien term loan







$100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Equity investment New Investment July 5, 2022 Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized $13,863,087 Last out term loan





filtration pumps, and custom castings $743,770 Equity investment Add-On Investment July 15, 2022 Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC Existing portfolio company $1,000,000 First lien term loan







$53,107 Equity investment Add-On Investment July 20, 2022 SIB Holdings, LLC Existing portfolio company $2,321,678 First lien term loan Add-On Investment July 28, 2022 USASF Blocker IV LLC Existing portfolio company $100,000 Equity investment New Investment July 29, 2022 Curion Holdings, LLC Provider of product testing and consumer insights $13,060,001 First lien term loan







$100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Delayed draw term loan commitment







$739,999 Equity investment Add-On Investment August 2, 2022 Inoapps Holdings, LLC Existing portfolio company $43,956 Equity investment Add-On Investment August 5, 2022 Credit Connection, LLC Existing portfolio company $54,384 Equity investment Add-On Investment August 8, 2022 International Designs Holdings LLC Existing portfolio company $100,000 Equity investment New Investment August 11, 2022 Archer Systems, LLC Provider of mass tort settlement administrative $1,000,000 First lien term loan





solutions $100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Equity investment New Investment August 26, 2022 Heartland Business Systems, LLC End-to-end IT solutions provider $10,000,000 First lien term loan







$100,000 Delayed draw term loan commitment







$286,065 Equity investment New Investment August 31, 2022 Pearl Media Holdings, LLC Provider of street-level, out-of-home advertising $10,000,000 First lien term loan







$100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Delayed draw term loan commitment Add-On Investment September 1, 2022 Sapphire Aggregator S.a r.l. Existing portfolio company $100,000 Equity investment New Investment September 2, 2022 MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc. Lifestyle home décor brand $100,000 First lien term loan







$100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Equity investment Add-On Investment September 28, 2022 HV GS Acquisition, LP Existing portfolio company $89,439 Equity investment Add-On Investment September 30, 2022 Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP Existing portfolio company $1,093 Equity investment

Full Repayments and Realizations















Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Proceeds Received Realized Gain Instrument Type Full Repayment July 15, 2022 ASC Communications, LLC Existing portfolio company $8,250,000

First lien term loan Full Realization





$1,750,487 $1,750,487 Equity investment Full Repayment July 15, 2022 International Designs Group LLC Existing portfolio company $99,750

First lien term loan







$20,000

Revolver Full Repayment August 18, 2022 TAC LifePort Purchaser, LLC Existing portfolio company $9,543,742

First lien term loan Full Realization September 16, 2022 PCS Software Holdings, LLC Existing portfolio company $437,920 $49,608 Equity investment

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2022













Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Investment

Amount Instrument Type New Investment October 12, 2022 NINJIO, LLC Cybersecurity awareness and training platform $5,000,000 First lien term loan







$100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Delayed draw term loan commitment







$313,253 Equity investment















Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Proceeds Received Realized Gain Instrument Type Full Realization October 17, 2022 EC Defense Holdings, LLC Existing portfolio company $1,159,638 $950,000 Equity investment

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of November 3, 2022 was $206.8 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

On August 12, 2022, the Company contributed $9.5 million in capital to its SBIC II subsidiary. To date, the Company has contributed all of its $87.5 million regulatory capital commitment. The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of November 3, 2022 was $306.0 million.

Distributions Declared

On October 4, 2022, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of October, November, and December 2022 as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 10/04/2022

10/28/2022

10/31/2022

11/15/2022

$ 0.0933 10/04/2022

11/29/2022

11/30/2022

12/15/2022

$ 0.0933 10/04/2022

12/15/2022

12/16/2022

12/29/2022

$ 0.0933

On October 4, 2022, our board of directors declared an additional monthly distribution for each of October, November, and December 2022 as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 10/04/2022

10/28/2022

10/31/2022

11/15/2022

$ 0.02 10/04/2022

11/29/2022

11/30/2022

12/15/2022

$ 0.02 10/04/2022

12/15/2022

12/16/2022

12/29/2022

$ 0.02

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES



















September 30,











2022

December 31,





(unaudited)

2021

ASSETS













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$899,059,872 and $785,005,957, respectively)

$ 871,733,280

$ 772,873,326

Cash and cash equivalents



12,419,743



44,174,856

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



562,133



536,105

Interest receivable



3,852,386



2,944,599

Other receivables



60,495



54,752

Deferred tax asset



—



151,278

Related party receivable



19,034



—

Deferred offering costs



241,997



14,888

Prepaid expenses



219,079



512,214

Total Assets

$ 889,108,147

$ 821,262,018

LIABILITIES













Notes payable

$ 98,437,095

$ 98,102,973

Credit Facility payable



197,371,231



175,451,116

SBA-guaranteed debentures



300,157,597



244,615,903

Dividends payable



2,214,557



1,171,059

Management fees payable



7,032,721



3,454,225

Income incentive fees payable



1,909,651



1,749,130

Capital gains incentive fees payable



1,715,602



3,388,151

Interest payable



885,348



3,693,662

Unearned revenue



344,555



529,726

Administrative services payable



376,887



386,368

Income tax payable



1,086,338



3,269,514

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



398,581



338,958

Total Liabilities

$ 611,930,163

$ 536,150,785

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets

$ 277,177,984

$ 285,111,233

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares

authorized; 19,545,935 and 19,517,595 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 19,546

$ 19,518

Paid-in capital



274,864,296



274,559,121

Accumulated undistributed surplus



2,294,142



10,532,594

Net Assets

$ 277,177,984

$ 285,111,233

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 889,108,147

$ 821,262,018

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.18

$ 14.61





STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)































For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

For the nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021

INVESTMENT INCOME

























Interest income

$ 19,617,468

$ 16,460,579

$ 50,392,437

$ 44,819,754

Other income



524,799



568,764



1,353,279



1,301,827

Total Investment Income

$ 20,142,267

$ 17,029,343

$ 51,745,716

$ 46,121,581

OPERATING EXPENSES

























Management fees

$ 3,827,669

$ 3,473,041

$ 11,025,435

$ 9,715,381

Valuation fees



145,865



141,012



315,482



289,447

Administrative services expenses



447,381



437,804



1,388,602



1,354,295

Income incentive fees



1,635,641



1,451,752



1,635,641



1,507,651

Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees



(646,757)



1,742,904



(1,672,549)



1,840,572

Professional fees



315,809



267,332



845,275



772,509

Directors' fees



83,500



74,500



254,500



240,500

Insurance expense



127,274



120,119



377,671



356,439

Interest expense and other fees



6,448,280



4,854,388



16,864,255



13,869,834

Income tax expense



361,115



192,612



1,066,768



718,869

Other general and administrative expenses



207,170



209,779



766,562



796,338

Total Operating Expenses

$ 12,952,947

$ 12,965,243

$ 32,867,642

$ 31,461,835

Net Investment Income

$ 7,189,320

$ 4,064,100

$ 18,878,074

$ 14,659,746

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 1,553,450

$ 7,921,322

$ 4,658,817

$ 6,601,885

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation



(676)



—



(8,026)



—

Loss on debt extinguishment



—



—



—



(539,250)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on

non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(4,798,980)



2,080,603



(12,810,173)



3,868,463

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency

translations



(18,120)



—



(53,874)



—

Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation

(appreciation) on investments



30,535



(606,377)



(151,278)



(586,460)

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments



—



(681,027)



—



(681,027)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations



3,955,529



12,778,621



10,513,540



23,323,357

Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.37

$ 0.21

$ 0.97

$ 0.75

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per

Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.20

$ 0.66

$ 0.54

$ 1.20

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

—basic and diluted



19,545,935



19,486,003



19,535,708



19,486,003

Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.58

$ 0.96

$ 1.08





STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

































Common Stock







Accumulated









Number

Par

Paid-in

undistributed









of shares

value

capital

surplus (deficit)

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2020

19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (2,685,504)

$ 273,360,649 Net investment income

—



—



—



5,060,631



5,060,631 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



462,228



462,228 Loss on debt extinguishment



















(539,250)



(539,250) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



121,983



121,983 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(167,804)



(167,804) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,869,552)



(4,869,552) Balances at March 31, 2021

19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (2,617,268)

$ 273,428,885 Net investment income

—



—



—



5,535,015



5,535,015 Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(1,781,665)



(1,781,665) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



1,665,877



1,665,877 Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



187,721



187,721 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,869,552)



(4,869,552) Balances at June 30, 2021

19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (1,879,872)

$ 274,166,281 Net investment income

—



—



—



4,064,100



4,064,100 Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



7,921,322



7,921,322 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



2,080,603



2,080,603 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(606,377)



(606,377) Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

—



—



—



(681,027)



(681,027) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(11,299,933)



(11,299,933) Balances at September 30, 2021

19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (401,184)

$ 275,644,969





























Balances at December 31, 2021

19,517,595

$ 19,518

$ 274,559,121

$ 10,532,594

$ 285,111,233 Net investment income

—



—



—



5,514,183



5,514,183 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



3,458,090



3,458,090 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(7,350)



(7,350) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(3,721,602)



(3,721,602) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(21,157)



(21,157) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(5,464,666)



(5,464,666) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

14,924



15



167,655



—



167,670 Balances at March 31, 2022

19,532,519

$ 19,533

$ 274,726,776

$ 10,290,092

$ 285,036,401 Net investment income

—



—



—



6,174,571



6,174,571 Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(352,723)



(352,723) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(4,289,591)



(4,289,591) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(35,754)



(35,754) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(160,656)



(160,656) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(6,643,663)



(6,643,663) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

13,416



13



137,520



—



137,533 Balances at June 30, 2022

19,545,935

$ 19,546

$ 274,864,296

$ 4,982,276

$ 279,866,118 Net investment income

—



—



—



7,189,320



7,189,320 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



1,553,450



1,553,450 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(676)



(676) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(4,798,980)



(4,798,980) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(18,120)



(18,120) Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



30,535



30,535 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(6,643,663)



(6,643,663) Balances at September 30, 2022

19,545,935

$ 19,546

$ 274,864,296

$ 2,294,142

$ 277,177,984



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



















For the

For the





nine months ended

nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities













Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 10,513,540

$ 23,323,357

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:













Purchases of investments



(180,956,810)



(243,298,147)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



74,385,466



123,617,259

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



12,810,173



(3,868,463)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



28,405



—

Increase in investments due to PIK



(1,010,061)



(607,393)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(1,839,720)



(1,747,423)

Deferred tax provision



151,278



586,460

Amortization of loan structure fees



420,356



390,298

Amortization of deferred financing costs



334,122



346,123

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



905,294



801,259

Net realized gain on investments



(4,658,817)



(6,595,217)

Loss on debt extinguishment



—



539,250

Changes in other assets and liabilities













Increase in interest receivable



(907,787)



(614,133)

Increase in other receivables



(5,743)



(110,000)

Increase in related party receivable



(19,034)



—

Increase in prepaid expenses



293,135



300,867

Increase in management fees payable



3,578,496



2,426,198

Increase in income incentive fees payable



160,521



948,489

(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable



(1,672,549)



1,840,572

(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable



(9,481)



371,745

Decrease in interest payable



(2,808,314)



(1,406,381)

Decrease (increase) in unearned revenue



(185,171)



7,847

(Decrease) increase in income tax payable



(2,183,176)



511,851

Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



59,623



140,302

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities

$ (92,616,254)

$ (102,095,280)

Cash flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ 420,004

$ —

Sales load for commons stock issued



(5,957)



—

Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(335,953)



—

Stockholder distributions paid



(17,708,494)



(13,636,301)

Repayment of Notes



—



(48,875,000)

Proceeds from issuance of Notes



—



100,000,000

Financing costs paid on Notes



—



(2,237,835)

Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures



56,000,000



73,500,000

Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



(1,363,600)



(3,139,725)

Financing costs paid on Credit facility



(193,659)



(39,843)

Borrowings under Credit Facility



121,608,702



191,200,000

Repayments of Credit Facility



(97,559,902)



(175,400,000)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$ 60,861,141

$ 121,371,296

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ (31,755,113)

$ 19,276,016

Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at beginning of period



44,174,856



18,477,602

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 12,419,743

$ 37,753,618

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities













Cash paid for interest expense

$ 18,012,797

$ 13,733,216

Income and excise tax paid



3,249,944



870,000

Increase in dividends payable



1,043,498



7,402,736

Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs



227,109



(90,000)

Gain on conversion of equity investment



—



6,668





Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)

















Quarter

Quarter





ended

ended





September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Net investment income



$7,189,320

$4,064,100 Capital gains incentive fee



(646,757)

1,742,904 Income tax expense



361,115

192,612 Core net investment income



$6,903,678

$5,999,616











Per share amounts:









Net investment income per share



$0.37

$0.21 Core net investment income per share



$0.35

$0.31















Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)

















Quarter

Quarter





ended

ended





September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Net investment income



$7,189,320

$4,064,100 Net realized gain on investments



1,553,450

7,921,322 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation



(676)

— Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments



—

(681,027) Total Realized Net Investment Income



$8,742,094

$11,304,395











Per share amounts:









Net investment income per share



$0.37

$0.21 Realized net investment income per share



$0.45

$0.58













