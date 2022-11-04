Oliver Wyman Announces Record Number of Partner and Executive Director Promotions for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC] today announced 78 newly-elected Partners and Executive Directors for 2023, representing the largest promotion class in the firm's history.

"We have had a banner year at Oliver Wyman, thanks in part to the dedication and hard work of these future firm leaders," said Nick Studer, CEO, Oliver Wyman. "Our new Partners and Executive Directors represent the best of Oliver Wyman –depth, creativity, collaborative spirit, and courage – and I am proud to welcome them to the partnership."

The firm's new Partners and Executive Directors, effective January 1, 2023, are listed below in alphabetical order:

First name

Last name

Office

Nidhi

Agarwal

Singapore

Adel

Alfalasi

Abu Dhabi

Casey

Barnes-Waychus

New York

Mark

Barrie

London

Hendrik

Becker

Detroit

Gregory

Berger

New York

Tanuj

Bhojwani

Singapore

Pippa

Black

New York

Dominik

Boehler

Amsterdam

Magnus

Burkl

Frankfurt

Emiliano

Carchen

Milan

Kara

Clark

Chicago

Gianluca

Corradi

London

Jonathan

Cummins

New York

Maite

Dailleau

Paris

Christopher

Decker

Dubai

Cem

Dedeaga

London

Arnaud

Delamare

Dubai

Marco

Ehlscheid

Dusseldorf

Emilio

El Asmar

Dubai

Simon

Eymery

Paris

Ryan

Feeley

Washington

Maria

Fernandes

London

James

Forbes-King

London

Carlos

Garcia Martin

Dallas

Caroline

Gibbons

London

Bobby

Gibbs

Dallas

Rama

Gollakota

Sydney

Julian

Gorski

New York

Matthew

Gruber

New York

Chris

Hartman

London

Laurence

Holmes

Newcastle

Heather

Horowitz

New York

Soeren

Juckenack

Dusseldorf

Justin

Kahn

New York

Ann

Kaplan

Chicago

Juin

Keek

Singapore

Dawn

Kelly

London

Florian

Ketterer

Dusseldorf

Lindsay

Knable

New York

Nader

Kobrolsi

Dubai

Andreas

Lagerqvist

Stockholm

Melissa

Lam

New York

Amy

Lasater-Wille

New York

Roland

Lasius

London

Jean Baptiste

Lepetit

Paris

Adam

Lewis

Atlanta

Wen Jie

Mok

Singapore

Lucy

Monaghan

London

Justin

Newman

New York

Erick

Nizard

New York

Adrian

Oest

London

Anosh

Pardiwalla

Singapore

Adam

Perkins

London

Laetitia

Plisson

Paris

Alexander

Poehl

Munich

Jake

Purvis

Dallas

Olivia

Richards

London

Joao Miguel

Rodrigues

Berlin

Tiago

Rodrigues de Freitas

Madrid

Alexander

Roinesdal

Houston

Daniel

Rye

Dallas

Jean

Salamat

Dubai

Joanne

Salih

London

Randall

Sargent

Boston

Christophe

Schmitt

Paris

Philip

Schroeder

London

Rebecca

Scotchie

Atlanta

Yasuyuki

Sekioka

Tokyo

Jeanna

Shapiro

New York

Viknesh

Sivalingam

New York

Holger

Stamm

Dusseldorf

Chris

Stiefeling

Toronto

Prakhar

Sureka

Singapore

Sian

Townson

Newcastle 

Lorenzo

Trittoni

Dubai

Shyam

Vichare

Boston

Robert

Winawer

Boston




About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 6,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

