Waterdrop Launches Insurance against Breast Cancer Recurrence

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cancer Institute(NCI)'s SEER statistics show that breast cancer recurrence rate is as much as 30%. According to the 2022 White Paper on the Quality of Life of Breast Cancer Patients in China, more than 70% of breast cancer patients are worried about recurrence. For these people, Waterdrop launched insurance against breast cancer recurrence.

This product is available to people aged between 18 and 65 years old, and the age limit may be extended to 75 when the insured renews his/her policy without interruption. It features a low threshold, flexible insured amount, wide coverage, and no deductible for Anti-Cancer Drugs.

Highlight 1: Low threshold, available to Stage 0-III

Most insurance products against breast cancer recurrence are offered only to people at Stages 0-II, this product of Waterdrop is open to people at Stages 0-III, with no subtype restrictions.

Similar products in the market are sometimes unavailable to people with other serious diseases. This product is less restrictive in this regard.

Highlight 2: Wide coverage

Some similar products only provide rationed payment and some only cover actual medical expenses. This product offers up to RMB 300,000 of insurance benefits for the recurrence of breast cancer, and the insured may also choose RMB 300,000 of benefits for healthcare and RMB 500,000 of benefits for wonder drugs.

Highlight 3: 100% payment within the coverage, no deductible for Anti-Cancer Drugs

Highlight 4: Reasonable pricing for different stages and types

The premium of this product varies with stage and type so that people exposed to different risks can be insured at more reasonable prices.

Highlight 5: Value-added services

This product also provides the insured with services like psychological counseling and healthcare management to help them to have a better mindset and scientific healthcare management.

An insider from Waterdrop said, "the insurance against breast cancer recurrence will serve as a firewall for the insured, relieving their financial pressure when the disease recurs. We will continue co-developing more inclusive insurance products with more industry partners to satisfy the protection needs of more people."

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Waterdrop's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Waterdrop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Waterdrop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

