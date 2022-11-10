Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Bart Sichel as EVP, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer

UNION, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced the appointment of Bart Sichel as EVP, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer. Mr. Sichel will oversee fully integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon, reporting directly to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. President and CEO, Sue Gove.

"I am excited to welcome Bart to the Bed Bath & Beyond leadership team and am confident that his retail experience and deep knowledge of marketing and customer engagement will further support our strategic plan currently underway. Bart has an excellent track record when it comes to building brands, driving brand loyalty, marketing strategy, advertising, and customer insights and analytics, which will be instrumental as we continue to expeditiously pursue our back-to-basics philosophy, work to accelerate our performance, and ensure our customers have access to an assortment of compelling brands at great values across Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon," said Sue Gove, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s President and CEO. "As we execute our turnaround, energetic and results-driven leaders like Bart complement our highly engaged management team who are focused on serving our customer."

"I'm joining Bed Bath & Beyond at an important moment for the company and look forward to partnering with the entire leadership team to build on the power of each concept and strengthen relationships with our partners," said Bart Sichel. "Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon are each beloved shopping destinations and we will be focused on capturing the hearts and minds of our customer through product assortment, dynamic store experiences, and omnichannel services. I look forward to working closely with this incredible team to engage customers, increase loyalty and win new fans for Bed Bath & Beyond's family of banners."

Bart Sichel has more than 35 years of experience spanning marketing leadership, retail, and consulting. He was the Chief Marketing Officer at Burlington Stores for eight years, and before that, he was with McKinsey & Company for 13 years. At McKinsey, he was a Partner and leader in their Marketing and Retail practices and supported a wide range of clients across department stores, specialty and big box retail, and branded manufacturers. At Burlington Stores, he was responsible for marketing, e-commerce, and strategy, as the company executed a turnaround, transformed the brand, thrilled customers, and created meaningful shareholder value. Most recently, he has supported a wide variety of clients at his own consulting firm bps Captura.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, and facevalues.com.

