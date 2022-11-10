Delinea Report Reveals That Nearly 80% of Companies Have Had to Use Their Cyber Insurance, and More Than Half of Those Have Used It Multiple Times

Delinea Report Reveals That Nearly 80% of Companies Have Had to Use Their Cyber Insurance, and More Than Half of Those Have Used It Multiple Times

Results of recent survey show that cyber insurance is increasingly required by Boards and Management Teams, though often not covering what is needed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today published a new report showing that cyber insurance not only has become ubiquitous, but more than half of companies that have leveraged their coverage have used it more than once. As a result, insurers are pulling back on covering what is most needed, with only about 30% of organizations saying their policy covers critical risks including ransomware, ransom negotiation, and decision on ransom payment.

Delinea Logo (PRNewswire)

The survey, conducted among 300 US-based IT decision makers by Censuswide, found that nearly 70% of organizations have applied for cyber insurance, with 93% being approved when they applied, and 65% claiming the process took less than three months. While risk reduction is the main reason for applying (40%), one-third (33%) of respondents claimed that it was also due to requirements from executive management and Boards of Directors, and 25% cited recent ransomware incidents as a primary decision driver. Given the pressure coming from the top, it's therefore no surprise that 93% received the budget required to purchase their cyber insurance policies even as 75% of respondents said premiums increased in their last renewal.

"Executives and Boards use cyber insurance to lower the costs associated with potential breaches. As a result, most organizations are scrambling to buy or renew a policy, even as the insurers pull back on what they will cover and simultaneously raise the price of coverage," said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. "Our report shows that insurers are increasingly requiring organizations to implement a broader set of security controls to try to reduce the number of customers leveraging their policies. With 80% of companies leveraging their insurance policies, it is expected that more advanced solutions are needed."

Other main reasons cited for applying for cyber insurance were business contract requirements (24%) and recent data breaches (17%). The largest number of respondents (48%) indicated that their policy covers data recovery, while roughly a third indicated it covers incident response, regulatory fines, and third-party damages.

To qualify for cyber insurance, a majority of respondents (51%) confirmed that cybersecurity awareness training was a requirement, with just under half (47%) stating they were required to have malware protection, antivirus software, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and backup data. When asked how they met insurers' Privileged Access Management requirements, a similar percentage said they had suitable existing solutions (43%) as those who had to acquire additional solutions (42%).

"Privileged Access Management solutions can help limit the organization's exposure to risks such as ransomware, and simultaneously keep the potential payout to a minimum if covered by cyber insurance," Gilliland continued.

Delinea's report, titled " Cyber Insurance – If You Get It, Be Ready to Use It ," is now available as a free download at delinea.com/resources . For more information about Delinea's award-winning PAM solutions, visit delinea.com .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

brad.shewmake@delinea.com

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

delinea@luminapr.com

+1-408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delinea