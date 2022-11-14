Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday Deals & Trends (2022) Presented by BGR Deals

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shopping experts at BGR DEALS have a list of all the early Apple Watch Series 8 Deals for Black Friday, including trends and sales this year. Based on hours of research, we have been tracking the products and stores that have the most interest, and the best deals to shop now and on Black Friday.

This year, here's what deals and trends we're seeing and predicting:

Deals start earlier — it's no longer only Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but deals starting weeks leading up to the shopping events.

Apple Watch Series 8 are going to have major deals and sales this year, including on Apple Watch bands and accessories.

Foot traffic to stores is estimated to be up 65% over a regular November weekend day, according to Google.

If you're specifically looking for Apple Watch deals , we're predicting based on our models, that the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE are going to have the best pricing.

Since retailers have way too much inventory, especially in the furniture and patio & lawn categories, expect sensational deals and offers.

Here the best early Apple Watch Black Friday deals available now from Best Buy , Walmart , Amazon , and more. These Black Friday sales offer savings of up to 40% off some of the most popular models.

We've also compiled our annual Black Friday shopping guides here:

New Apple Watch sales are added daily, so we recommend searching for additional deals. BGR DEALS may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through the provided links.

Buying advice for Black Friday sales: We can take some guesses as to what is going to be on sale this year.

The biggest discounts are likely to come on older versions of equipment that may have received an upgrade this year.

New Apple devices, Amazon devices, laptops, desktops, tablets, headphones, and toys may see slight discounts.

But their previous versions are likely going to be more heavily discounted. Last year, a lot of stores were dealing with supply chain issues and shipping delays, so they started their sales earlier. Some of them began Black Friday deals in October.

We expect that might be the case again this year, as customers really enjoyed being able to do holiday shopping early and shopping for Black Friday deals earlier. We also saw during last year's sale that items like the Nintendo Switch OLED were brand new and Bose QuietComfort 45 had just come out.

