Consolidated Credit and Habitat for Humanity of Broward Announce Community Partnership

The two nonprofits will work together to boost family homeownership in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit and Habitat for Humanity of Broward are partnering to help working families in Broward County better prepare financially for homeownership. Consolidated Credit offers HUD-certified housing counseling to first-time homebuyers. Habitat for Humanity of Broward is a developer, builder, educator and mortgage lender who partners with families willing to earn an affordable home. To help even more families both attain, and thrive in, homeownership, Consolidated Credit and Habitat Broward have joined forces.

Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to families who are unable to qualify for conventional home financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and achieve the economic empowerment of homeownership. (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, Consolidated Credit housing counselors will prepare Habitat Partner Families to buy a Habitat home. HUD-certified housing counselors will provide one-on-one and group counseling to prepare families to qualify for and afford a mortgage.

"The partnership with Consolidated Credit will take the support of our Partner Families to a whole new level," says Donald Smith, Director of Family Services at Habitat for Humanity Broward. "We know this partnership will further empower our Partner Families so they can create brighter, more empowered futures and help build a more vital Broward."

In their first two counseling sessions, Habitat Partner Families will review their finances and plan for their homeownership financially. In the following months, Partner Families will track their progress with Consolidated Credit HUD-certified counselors until they're ready for an affordable mortgage and homeownership. Habitat Families also attend Homebuyer Education Workshops where they will hear from industry experts.

"Although this is our first partnership with Habitat Broward, both Consolidated Credit and Habitat Broward have been helping community members secure homeownership for years," says Sandra Tobon Director of Housing Counseling and Community Outreach at Consolidated Credit. "Importantly, together we will be providing families with guidance for life after the home buying process to ensure successful long-term homeownership."

Busy families will have the opportunity to complete an online First-Time Home Buyer course at their own pace. The First-Time Homebuyer online course is normally $99 per person, but through this partnership, Consolidated Credit will waive the course registration fees for Habitat Partner Families.

About Consolidated Credit: Consolidated Credit has helped over 10.2 million people overcome debt and financial challenges since 1993. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward: Seeking to put God's love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat Broward offers a "hand up" not a "hand out" to families who are unable to qualify for conventional home financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family's lives and achieve the economic empowerment of homeownership. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.

Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 28 years. Its mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling. (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Credit) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consolidated Credit