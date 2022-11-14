Francesca's Acquisition LLC Announces Executive Talent to Bolster Infrastructure and Sustain Growth

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will support the brand across finance, accounting, and real estate

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Francesca's Acquisition LLC, a specialty retailer operating a nationwide chain of francesca's® and franki by francesca's® boutiques providing customers with a unique and personalized shopping experience for carefully curated fashion, accessories, jewelry, and lifestyle products, today announced the appointment of a new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Teresa Baker, who joined the francesca's® team on November 7th, has over 20 years of brick-and-mortar and eCommerce experience developing and implementing strategic initiatives for retail businesses, including various apparel companies. Her background includes supporting multiple starts-ups and private-equity backed companies both internationally and, in the U.S. She has held various finance and operations roles, including working as CFO and COO at Colorado Group, an Australian retailer with more than 450 retail stores and outlets across multiple brands. Teresa also spent seven years working in London - first as SVP, Acting President, EMEA and Global eCommerce at Jimmy Choo, and then serving as CFO and Head of Operations at private-equity backed Liberty department store.

"Since the very beginning of my interview process with francesca's® it became clear to me that it was the people who make this organization tick. From the leadership team I met during the interview process through to the broader team I've engaged with, it was these warm and informative meetings that made it an easy decision for me to want to become the brand's CFO. I can't wait to use every day at work as an opportunity to contribute to the growth of francesca's® two unique brands," said Baker.

Teresa relocated to Los Angeles, California, in August 2018, where she most recently served as CFO for Hollar, an online dollar store, and then as CFO for Carbon38, which focused on women's activewear. Curt Kroll, Interim CFO, will continue to support francesca's® until the end of the fiscal year and provide transitional support as necessary.

Earlier this year, francesca's® appointed Mike Early, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, and Laura Schick, Vice President, eCommerce. These combined strategic hires showcase the brand's investment in talent during a pivotal year for growth, as francesca's® continues to build and adapt a carefully curated omnichannel experience for consumers. In addition to engaging executive talent across growing business functions, the brand most recently announced a revitalized loyalty program – The Fran Club – which allows members to earn points every time they shop, as well as a strategic partnership with ThredUp to promote circular economy through which shoppers can turn in gently used clothing for francesca's® credit on its forever francesca's platform.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Teresa to the francesca's® team and look forward to continuing to identify innovative ways to meet our customers where they are and when they need our brand the most. Building and refining our executive team allows for sustained growth in areas that will ultimately impact the seamless and convenient experience we want consumers to have each and every time they engage with us," said Andrew Clarke, CEO of francesca's®.

About francesca's®

francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide chain of francesca's® and franki by francesca's® boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. Today, francesca's® operates approximately 454 boutiques in 45 states and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com.

