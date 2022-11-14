Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action And Proposed Settlement To All Persons and Entities that Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Sesen Bio, Inc. Common Stock, and/or Sesen Bio Call Options, and/or Wrote Sesen Bio Put Options

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action And Proposed Settlement To All Persons and Entities that Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Sesen Bio, Inc. Common Stock, and/or Sesen Bio Call Options, and/or Wrote Sesen Bio Put Options

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE SESEN BIO, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION

Case No.: 1:21-cv-07025-AKH



SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio") Common Stock, and/or Sesen Bio Call Options, and/or wrote Sesen Bio Put Options, between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive, and who were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $21,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on January 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Alvin K. Hellerstein at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, Courtroom 14D, 500 Pearl St., New York, NY 10007, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated August 3, 2022 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Sesen Bio, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170600, Milwaukee, WI 53217, 1-877-354-3897. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.SesenBioSecuritiesSettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than February 28, 2023. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than January 2, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than January 2, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Sesen Bio, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Sesen Bio, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 170600

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 354-3897

info@SesenBioSecuritiesSettlement.com

www.SesenBioSecuritiesSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Matthew M. Houston, Esq.

745 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10151

(888) 773-9224

settlements@glancylaw.com

Dated: November 14 , 2022

By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

View original content:

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP