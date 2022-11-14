Ivalua Supports the Digitalization of Tchibo's Indirect Purchasing Process with its Source-to-Contract Solution

REDWOOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that Tchibo, one of the largest coffee roasters in the world, has chosen Ivalua and its partner Capgemini to digitize Source-to-Contract (S2C) for its indirect purchasing of goods and services.

https://www.ivalua.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Ivalua) (PRNewswire)

Tchibo is one of Germany's largest international consumer goods and retail companies. Founded in 1949, the company today has a turnover of €3.2 billion and employs around 10,000 people. In addition to a strong, national business focus, the company is active in Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Turkey. Additionally, Tchibo exports its coffee to around 40 countries worldwide.

Tchibo was looking for a reliable solution to digitally transform its S2C purchasing processes of indirect goods and services. Ivalua has been deemed most suitable for the challenges thanks to its flexibility to deliver bespoke developments and the user-friendliness of its platform, critical to user acceptance and adoption. Additionally, a crucial part of the selection process was finding partners who shared values of customer centricity and quality, which are central to the company's identity, to be able to build a long-standing relationship.

The scope of the project includes a number of modules such as supplier relationship management and risk, sourcing, and eProcurement, including guided buying.

"We look forward to developing our procurement digitization strategy supported by the technical capabilities of Ivalua's platform supporting retailers to optimize their procurement operations", said Florian Ehring, Purchasing Director at Tchibo. "The stronger digitization and further optimization of our procurement processes with the support of Ivalua will be crucial to meet our current and future challenges in a disrupting business environment".

"We are honored to empower Tchibo, an impressive retail brand with whom we share similar values of customer centricity and quality that are key to building a long-standing relationship", said Dan Amzallag, COO of Ivalua.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

Media Contact US & Canada Michael Gallo Lumina Communications for Ivalua 212-239-8594 mike@luminapr.com media.us@ivalua.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ivalua