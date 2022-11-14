KFC® GIVES THE GIFT OF $5 FAMOUS BOWLS AND LIMITED-EDITION HOLIDAY BUCKETS THIS SEASON

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is debuting new bargains and buckets to make it even easier to enjoy all of your celebrations. Whether you are looking to sneak away for a quick bite to fuel your holiday shopping, in search of comfort to cope with holiday-related stress or seeking a meal for your holiday gathering, KFC has you covered.

KFC is making it easy to feast on all of your favorites this holiday season with limited-edition holiday buckets, six free cookies with 12-piece and 16-piece meals, and the return of $5 Famous Bowls! (PRNewswire)

Starting today, KFC is bringing back its popular offer of Famous Bowls for only $5*, a finger lickin' good deal on craveable comfort food. Famous Bowls, a fan-favorite KFC menu item, are made fresh to order and start with a foundation of creamy mashed potatoes, topped with bite-sized chunks of crispy chicken and sweet corn, drizzled with hot homestyle gravy and topped with a shredded three-cheese blend.

For those craving some heat, the Spicy Famous Bowl offers all of the delicious ingredients of the classic Famous Bowl, plus KFC's Nashville Hot sauce. A Famous Bowls combo is also available for $7.99*, featuring your choice of Famous Bowl (classic or spicy), a medium drink, and Secret Recipe Fries.

Three-time GRAMMY-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow teams up with acclaimed comedian and entrepreneur, Druski, to promote the $5 deal. Based on a childhood memory of being in his dad's truck and picking up a KFC in the drive-thru, Harlow's nostalgia for the Famous Bowl transports him to an animated world of memories of enjoying the iconic bowl.

For those looking to feed family and friends, KFC bucket meals have been bringing people together around the dinner table for 70 years. Now, just for the holiday season, KFC's 12-piece and 16-piece meals will come with six free cookies** and come packaged in KFC's 2022 special edition, "Sharing is Caring"-themed holiday bucket.

Since the 1960s, KFCs around the world have created one-of-a-kind, holiday-themed buckets year after year. In the spirit of continuing this time-honored tradition, KFC holiday buckets are available in all U.S. restaurants as of today (limited quantities will be available).

"The holidays and KFC go hand in hand. There's no better way to satisfy a craving for comfort and connection than by sharing a bucket of KFC with family and friends," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "Our holiday bucket with free cookies and $5 Famous Bowls are two gifts that are sure to feed the joyful moments that surround this season."

KFC's new holiday campaign showcases just how easy it is to feast on your KFC favorites and enjoy quality time with the ones you love without having to worry about cooking and cleaning.

These special holiday deals are available today in restaurants, online at KFC.com and on the KFC mobile app. Customers can even skip the drive-thru line by placing an order for Quick Pick-Up at participating restaurants on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com.

*Prices and participation may vary. For a limited time only. Tax extra. Offer not available on third-party ordering websites/apps.

**6 free cookies with the purchase of a 12-piece meal or larger. Available for a limited time only at participating locations. While supplies last. Customer responsible for applicable taxes and fees.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 26,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Sneak away from the holiday madness and enjoy a KFC Famous Bowl (available in classic or spicy) for only $5, for a limited time only. That’s a finger lickin’ good deal on craveable comfort food. (PRNewswire)

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken