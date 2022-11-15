Carbon Neutral Mowilex Supports Indonesia's Renewable Energy Targets with Major Solar Investment

Key news highlights:

Renewable solar energy will power the Mowilex headquarters. Panels are intended for the company's Cikande factory, and, eventually, all facilities.

With solar, Mowilex permanently reduces its carbon footprint instead of using carbon offsets.

The Mowilex solar project supports Indonesia's renewable energy targets and the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon neutral paint manufacturer PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) announced, as G20 members meet in Bali, that it's completing a major investment capable of powering its corporate headquarters by renewable solar energy and further cutting carbon emissions. The company intends to install panels at its Cikande factory, as well, and will eventually bring solar to all operational facilities.

After going into operation this month, a new solar canopy at the PT Mowilex headquarters will cut carbon emissions by up to 30%. (PRNewswire)

A new parking lot solar canopy now captures sunlight while shading cars at the Mowilex headquarters. The system produces the maximum energy output allowed by current state electric company regulations and will cut Mowilex's carbon emissions at that facility by up to 30%.

With the solar rollout, Indonesia's first and only net-zero manufacturer expands on its carbon neutrality commitment. Mowilex, which manufactures premium paints, wood coatings and construction coatings, earned its first CarbonNeutral® certification four years ago. The solar project further curbs emissions while supporting two national goals: Indonesia aims to use 25% renewable energy by 2030, and the country is targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

"This project helps Mowilex permanently reduce its carbon footprint by up to 30% at the company headquarters. We're proud to advance Indonesia's clean energy goals by cutting emissions at the source, rather than relying exclusively on carbon offsets," says Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia.

"Transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable solar energy reduces Mowilex's carbon footprint without carbon offsets. This carbon insetting process underscores our commitment to environmental leadership," says Tania Wakhidah Ariningtyas, who directs sustainability initiatives for PT Mowilex Indonesia.

The company introduced its solar installation at the sidelines of the 2022 G20 Heads of State and Government Summit meeting in Bali, with world leaders discussing clean energy, climate and the economy. Mowilex supports several projects aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including initiatives that promote renewable energy, biodiversity and responsible community development.

"Our customers care greatly about environmental impact. That's especially true of younger Indonesians, architects and commercial clients. By permanently reducing carbon emissions, Mowilex makes it easy for customers to make an ethical, environmentally friendly choice each time they purchase paint," says Safavi.

To learn more about sustainability and ESG at Mowilex, visit sustainability.mowilex.com.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality, community and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's only certified carbon neutral manufacturer, producing zero and low VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly wins awards for its corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts. media@mowilex.com

