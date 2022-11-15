Monte Nido & Affiliates to Expand Access to Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment in Florida with New Palmetto Bay Location

Second Clementine Location in Florida Will Treat Adolescent Girls

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, announces the upcoming opening of a new residential eating disorder center just south of Miami, FL, in Palmetto Bay. Opening early 2023, Clementine Palmetto Bay will provide care for adolescent girls with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction, making it the second Clementine residential treatment program in Florida.

Clementine offers a model of care that blends the personalized and medically sophisticated care for which we are known.

"Eating disorders are devastating from both a psychological and medical perspective," said Joel Jahraus, MD, FAED, CEDS, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Serious growth and development issues may occur with eating disorders, and research has shown the need to treat the eating disorder as early in the course of the illness as possible. Expanding care to this age group in Florida is critical."

Eating disorders are common in teens and have the second highest mortality rate of any mental health illness. However, with the right tools, skills and support, recovery is possible regardless of how severe a person's eating disorder is. Treatment at Clementine Palmetto Bay will provide individualized, evidence-based care aimed at restoring nutritional and physiological balance in a home-like setting. Additionally, the programming will implement mindful eating, 24-hour nursing, and comprehensive academic and family support.

"Clementine offers a model of care that blends the personalized and medically sophisticated care for which we are known, with the latest research and strategies for adolescents with eating disorders," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Adolescents are particularly susceptible to eating disorders due to the developmental stages they are at in their lives, so early intervention is essential."

Clementine Palmetto Bay will be the fourth Monte Nido & Affiliates program in Florida and will complement its nearby program Clementine Pinecrest for adolescent females in Miami. Upon opening, Clementine Palmetto Bay is planned to be Monte Nido & Affiliates' 50th program throughout 15 states.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Clementine Palmetto Bay, please visit www.clementineprograms.com or call 855-900-2221.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates forty-nine programs in fifteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

