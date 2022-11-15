Viakoo Named a 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo , the leader in IoT device remediation, today announced that it has been named a winner in the annual Red Herring Top 100 Global list of leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia. The list celebrates the innovations and technologies of these companies across their respective industries.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Winners are evaluated by the Red Herring editorial staff on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration.

"We're excited to be included on the Red Herring Global 100," said Bud Broomhead, CEO of Viakoo. "Recognition like this, alongside some of the most innovative and promising companies from around the world, highlights our hard work in delivering industry-leading IoT solutions to our customers. We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver excellent outcomes for everyone we work with."

Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise IoT device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured, helping organizations to achieve Zero Trust and eliminate IoT risk. The Viakoo Action Platform addresses IoT attack surfaces by remediating device vulnerabilities and repatriating to corporate networks securely.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners . We believe Viakoo embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Viakoo should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong."

Viakoo was recently named a winner in the prominent SINET16 Innovator competition, as well as notching numerous other recent achievements, including reaching one billion usage hours over a million devices. Viakoo was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cyber-Physical Systems Security, as well as a winner in the IoT Evolution Excellence Awards , a winner in the The Cloud Awards for "Best Use of Cloud in IoT", and a Gold Winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for "Best IoT Security Platform."

About Viakoo

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

