Zero-emission Power Generation from Oil and Gas Production Streams

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICE Thermal Harvesting, LLC ("ICE") has partnered with California Resources Corporation ("CRC") and the University of Houston ("UH") to undertake a joint project to harvest thermal energy from producing assets and convert it to 24/7, emission-free electricity. The project will take place on CRC's flagship Elk Hills asset and will be partially funded by a grant from the Department of Energy's Wells of Opportunity program.

Benefits include decreased emissions, postponement of asset retirement obligations, and an increase in power reliability.

The project will test the feasibility of producing zero-emission electricity at one of the Northwest Stevens facilities in Elk Hills using Organic Rankine Cycle ("ORC") technology. For this project CRC will be sending aggregated production from 11 wells through ICE's patented system, recycling thermal energy from the geologic formation which is brought to surface through production. This energy will be converted into emissions free power which will be utilized to power CRC's in-field operations and offset purchased electricity. The project will utilize ICE's ICEPACK heat harvesting unit and ORC combination in a modular, mobile system designed for plug-and-play use that requires no civil infrastructure or third-party EPC engagement.

ICE will lead the project, contributing their patented methods for harvesting heat for the conversion to emissions-free, baseload power. "We are excited to have CRC as a partner working with us on this early project, which will not only provide emission-free power but also ultimately increase the overall efficiency of their operations. CRC's desire to be an early mover in this space shows their commitment to sustainability," says Ben Bodishbaugh, co-founder of ICE.

CRC will support the project by providing a testing site and infrastructure to supply production fluids in addition to continued engineering support for CRC assets and facilities. Potential benefits for CRC include decreased emissions, postponement of asset retirement obligations, and an increase in power reliability. Successful demonstration of the commercial and technical elements of the pilot are expected to scale to additional installations on CRC's assets, targeting 6MW of total power production.

