Ardelyx Stock Trading Halted Today; FDA Advisory Committee to Discuss XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) for the Control of Serum Phosphorus in Adult Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease on Dialysis

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Nasdaq has halted trading of the Company's common stock.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) is meeting to discuss the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for XPHOZAH (tenapanor) for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

The Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm ET. The briefing materials can be found on the FDA website at: https://www.fda.gov/advisory-committees/advisory-committee-calendar/november-16-2022-meeting-cardiovascular-and-renal-drugs-advisory-committee-meeting-announcement#event-materials.

