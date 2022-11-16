It's Golf. It's Not Golf. It's Topgolf: Topgolf Launches Largest Brand Campaign Ever Inviting People to "Come Play Around"

It's Golf. It's Not Golf. It's Topgolf: Topgolf Launches Largest Brand Campaign Ever Inviting People to "Come Play Around"

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf is making history again with the launch of the brand's largest-ever global integrated brand campaign as the modern golf leader invites Players around the world to "Come Play Around." The campaign provides a refreshed look at the brand's unique experience one can only get at Topgolf as the company continues making the game of golf more inclusive, diverse and modernized.

"Our brand's core belief is centered around the unlimited power of play, and this campaign was created as a simple invitation to do just that – to come play with us and have some fun," said Geoff Cottrill, Topgolf Chief Brand Officer. "We are making the game of golf more inclusive and open for all to enjoy, and this campaign celebrates different people and personalities from all over the world coming together and enjoying a little golf… and a little of our 'not golf.'"

The campaign embodies the Topgolf vibe of being inviting, fun and for everyone. The creative features vibrant scenes with the brand's unique style of play – where you can club twirl a long iron, mic drop a 3-wood (let's not really drop it though) and heckle loudly mid-backswing. Where you can call a whiff a practice swing. Where you can swing in flip-flops, hoodies or unpleated khakis (oh, the blasphemy!). Where you can do what you can't do during a real round, and then do it again tomorrow.

Viewers will also find cameos of different friends of Topgolf and lifestyle personalities including:

The integrated creative campaign was led by New York-based creative agency Anomaly, and created in partnership with photographer Amy Lombard, production company PrettyBird and film director Kitao Sakurai. The campaign was shot inside the Topgolf venue in El Segundo, California, and pans in and out of hitting bays to showcase the eclectic collections of people playing.

"The most exciting thing about Topgolf is the opportunity to change the face of golf. To open golf to new audiences," said Anomaly Global Creative Officer and Founding Partner Mike Byrne. "To disrupt the wonderful game of golf is inspiring and fun and feels right."

Creative from the new campaign will run across connected TV, online video, dynamic out of home placements, social media, influencer/friends of the brand activations, digital displays and in Topgolf venues. Visit the Topgolf YouTube page to view all the "Come Play Around" spots and more.

To learn more about how Topgolf is driving more play or to plan to come play around, please visit www.Topgolf.com or download the Topgolf app today.

About Topgolf:

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 80+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Amanda Gleason

Email: press@topgolf.com

It’s Golf. It’s Not Golf. It’s Topgolf: Topgolf Launches Largest Brand Campaign Ever Inviting People to “Come Play Around” (PRNewswire)

It’s Golf. It’s Not Golf. It’s Topgolf: Topgolf Launches Largest Brand Campaign Ever Inviting People to “Come Play Around” (PRNewswire)

It’s Golf. It’s Not Golf. It’s Topgolf: Topgolf Launches Largest Brand Campaign Ever Inviting People to “Come Play Around” (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Entertainment Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Topgolf