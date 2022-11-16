Nayax Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Grew 53% Year-Over-Year to $47.2 Million

Recurring Revenue Grew 39% Year-Over-Year

Reaffirming Mid-Term Revenue Growth Target of 35%

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ: NYAX) (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We delivered outstanding results in the third quarter, with revenue growth of 53% over the prior year quarter, reaching a record high that was driven primarily by our organic growth initiatives," said Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Similar to last quarter, we continued to see strong demand for our comprehensive solutions and broad-based customer momentum across our global and diverse footprint, with new customer growth of 56% over the prior year quarter, and a 48% increase over the prior year quarter in our managed and connected devices. Importantly, we achieved these results while executing our growth initiatives, such as our international expansion and winning large customers globally."

Mr. Nechmad continued, "The strength of our results, combined with our market position and the many opportunities we see across the Nayax businesses, reinforce our confidence in our ability to achieve our committed growth trajectory and continue to execute against our mid-term and long-term growth aspirations."

Nayax reports in U.S dollars, according to IFRS

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $47.2 million , an increase of 53% over Q3 2021.

During Q3, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations had a negative impact of about $1.4 million on revenues compared to Q2 2022

Recurring revenue from monthly SaaS and payment processing fees grew 39% compared to Q3 2021 and represented 58% of total revenue in Q3 2022.

Q3 2022 results included a consolidated P&L of On Track Innovations (OTI), which had a favorable impact on hardware revenue ( $3.7 million ) while gross margin was in line with Nayax's margins. OTI operating expenses had an overall impact of 8% on total operating expenses, with 6% negative impact on operating loss and minor impact on Adjusted EBITDA.

IFRS Results ($M) Revenue Breakdown Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change (%) Recurring Revenue SaaS & Payment Processing (*) 27.2 19.6 38.8 % POS Devices Revenue (**) 20.0 11.3 77.0 % Total Revenue 47.2 30.9 52.8 %















·(*) Recurring Revenue is comprised of SaaS revenue and payment processing fees. (**) POS Devices Revenue includes revenues that are derived from the sale of our hardware products.

Q3 2022 gross margin of 34% remained stable compared to the previous quarter and decreased in comparison to prior year quarter. Gross margin was impacted by higher hardware revenue and higher processing fees which have lower gross margin. We continue to expect hardware gross margins to be temporarily impacted by the global component shortages.

Gross profit reached almost $16 million , an increase of 28% over Q3 2021.

Operating expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, and depreciation and amortization amounted to $23.7 million , an increase of 28% over Q3 2021. This reflects an increase of our investment in talent acquisition, customer base expansion and product innovation. Other investments included higher go-to-market expenses and enhanced infrastructure to support our global growth as we gain scale and become a much larger company. During Q3 2022, operating expenses had a minor positive impact of about $0.4 million as a result of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations compared to Q2 2022.

Operating loss was $9.2 million , compared to an operating loss of $6.4 million in Q3 2021.

Net loss for Q3 2022 was $9.9 million , or ($0.3004) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million , or ($0.2065) per diluted share for Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $3.7 million compared to negative $1.6 million in Q3 2021 largely due to increase in operating expenses from strategic investments mentioned above that support our growth strategy.

Explanation of Company Revenues

Nayax generates revenue from the sale of its POS devices, a monthly subscription fee for access to its SaaS solutions, and payment processing fees for transactions made at the point-of-sale and through its global platform, as provided in the chart above.

The Company provides payment processing and business operations software solutions and services through its global cashless payment platform. In Q3 2022, the Company recorded strong growth in its recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing, reflecting 58% of total revenue. This increase in recurring revenue represents growth in both the number of transactions processed through our devices as well as an increase in transaction value. This growth is a result of our growing install base of managed and connected devices as well as the continued rapid adoption of cashless payments by consumers.

Third Quarter Business Highlights

We completed our direct listing on Nasdaq in September 2022 .

Expanded our diverse customer base, adding 4,000 new customers (including 300 of OTI) across our global footprint, bringing our total customer base to 42,000, as of September 30, 2022 , an increase of 56% over Q3 2021.

Dollar-based net retention rate stayed elevated at 127%, reflecting the high satisfaction and loyalty our customers place on our comprehensive solutions to increase their revenue and improve their operations.

Added 90,000 managed and connected devices during the quarter, driven by growing customer demand, execution of our market expansion strategy and the addition of 47,000 OTI devices included for the first time in Q3 2022. The total of 685,000 managed and connected devices represents an increase of 48% compared to Q3 2021.

Number of processed transactions grew 56% over Q3 2021 to 341 million.

Total transaction value increased 51% from prior year quarter to $616 million .

Established a new customer relationship in the US with Atlanta Food and Beverage. This new customer will use Vendsys as their vending management system and will place Nayax cashless on all their machines requiring cashless.

Signed an agreement to partner with Tiba Parking to bring the Nayax's solutions to all of its North America parking operators.

In Australia , partnered with 7-Eleven Group to supply cashless solutions for the 7-Eleven Group's "Unattended Go-To-Market" strategy.

Scored another successful win in Austria with UKO, which has entered a partnership with Nayax to provide a market disruptive solution that does not require an additional hardware age verification solution. This will enable operators to significantly reduce their operational costs.

Operational Metrics

We regularly monitor various operational metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these financial and operating metrics are useful in evaluating our business. Although these operating and financial metrics are frequently used by investors and security analysts in their evaluation of companies, such metrics have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. In addition, our operating and financial metrics may be calculated in a different manner than similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

Key Performance Indicators Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change (%) Total Transaction Value ($m) 616 407 51 % Number of Processed Transactions

(millions) 341 218 56 % Take Rate % (Payments) (*) 2.59 % 2.61 % -1 % Managed and Connected devices 685,000(**) 463,000 48 %







(*) Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the

movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. Take rate % (payments) is calculated by dividing the total

dollar transaction value by the Company's processing revenue in the same quarter. (**) Number of managed and connected devices includes 47,000 generated by OTI, included for the first

time in Q3 2022.

Outlook

Looking forward, we remain excited about our strong long-term growth drivers and the large market opportunities, we see ahead. In the near term, we expect to continue to see disruption in supply chain which will delay immediate improvements in hardware gross margin of our POS devices due to the global shortage in components.

Our durable business model is demonstrated by our diverse customer base, verticals, and geographies. With strong secular tailwind and with our industry-leading net revenue retention rate, we believe we have a clear opportunity to drive revenue growth in the future

Mid-Term Outlook

We are reaffirming our mid-term revenue projection of $220 million, driven by organic growth and strategic M&A. We are also reaffirming the revenue growth rate target of 35% in the medium term, with customer growth, increased market penetration and continued expansion of our platform serving as the main growth drivers.

Long-Term Outlook

We expect gross margin in the long-term to reach 50% by providing leasing options for IoT POS and by growing the SaaS and payment processing revenue sources.

Our long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance is set around 30%.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)









September 30

December 31

2022

2021

U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents 31,543

87,332 Short-term bank deposits 54

48 Restricted cash transferable to customers for processing activity 34,924

23,695 Receivables in respect of processing activity 20,770

14,395 Trade receivable, net 24,456

19,338 Inventory 25,217

7,691 Other current assets 8,030

3,549 Total current assets 144,994

156,048







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Long-term bank deposits 1,336

1,033 Other long-term assets 1,936

1,252 Investment in associate 6,873

8,372 Right-of-use assets, net 7,261

5,275 Property and equipment, net 6,917

6,225 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 52,243

37,801 Total non-current assets 76,566

59,958 TOTAL ASSETS 221,560

216,006









NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (continued)









September 30

December 31

2022

2021

U.S. dollars in thousands LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Short-term bank credit 2,000

- Current maturities of long-term bank loans 1,037

2,406 Current maturities of loans from others and other long-term liabilities 1,389

3,600 Current maturities of leases liabilities 1,989

1,502 Payables in respect of processing activity 60,941

42,826 Trade payables 17,745

9,136 Other payables 14,519

10,718 Total current liabilities 99,620

70,188







NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term bank loans 1,675

2,760 Long-term loans from others and other long-term liabilities 3,231

4,299 Post-employment benefit obligations, net 626

602 Lease liabilities 5,998

5,393 Deferred income taxes 820

1,088 Total non-current liabilities 12,350

14,142 TOTAL LIABILITIES 111,970

84,330







EQUITY:





Share capital 8

8 Additional paid in capital 151,066

150,366 Capital reserves 9,544

9,999 Accumulated deficit (51,028)

(28,697) TOTAL EQUITY 109,590

131,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 221,560

216,006

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (UNAUDITED)









Nine months ended

September 30

Three months ended

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

U.S. dollars in thousands

(Excluding loss per share data)















Revenues 122,592

84,701

47,249

30,926 Cost of revenues (79,584)

(48,533)

(31,440)

(18,580) Gross Profit 43,008

36,168

15,809

12,346















Research and development expenses (16,691)

(13,287)

(5,999)

(5,265) Selling, general and administrative expenses (46,664)

(30,890)

(16,718)

(12,271) Depreciation and amortization in respect of technology

and capitalized development costs (3,128)

(2,771)

(1,017)

(1,073) Other expenses, net (1,690)

(1,802)

(824)

(96) Share of loss of equity method investee (1,499)

(124)

(428)

(67) Operating loss (26,664)

(12,706)

(9,177)

(6,426) Finance expenses, net (2,888)

(2,057)

(531)

(347) Loss before taxes on income (29,552)

(14,763)

(9,708)

(6,773) Income tax expense (444)

(14)

(159)

38 Loss for the period (29,996)

(14,777)

(9,867)

(6,735)















Attribution of loss for the period:













To shareholders of the Company (29,996)

(14,771)

(9,867)

(6,735) To non-controlling interests -

(6)

-

- Total (29,996)

(14,777)

(9,867)

(6,735)















Loss per share attributed to shareholders of the

Company:













Basic and diluted loss per share (0.9144)

(0.5036)

(0.3004)

(0.2065)

















NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)









Nine months ended

September 30

Three months ended

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

















U.S. dollars in thousands Loss for the period (29,996)

(14,777)

(9,867)

(6,735)















Other comprehensive loss for the period:













Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:













Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (455)

(74)

34

166 Total comprehensive loss for the period (30,451)

(14,851)

(9,833)

(6,569)































Attribution of total comprehensive loss for the period:













To shareholders of the Company (30,451)

(14,781)

(9,833)

(6,569) To non-controlling interests -

(70)

-

- Total comprehensive loss for the period (30,451)

(14,851)

(9,833)

(6,569)

































NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)













Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company









Share

capital

Additional paid in capital

Remeasurement of

post-employment

benefit obligations

Other capital reserves

Foreign currency translation reserve

Accumulated

deficit

Total equity

attributed to

shareholders of

the Company

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands



































Balance at January 1, 2022 8

150,366

102

9,503

394

(28,697)

131,676

-

131,676 Changes in the nine months ended September 30,

2022:

































Loss for the period -

-

-

-

-

(29,996)

(29,996)

-

(29,996) Other comprehensive loss for the period -

-

-

-

(455)

-

(455)

-

(455) Employee options exercised *

700

-

-

-

-

700

-

700 Share-based payment -

-

-

-

-

7,665

7,665

-

7,665 Balance at September 30, 2022 8

151,066

102

9,503

(61)

(51,028)

109,590

-

109,590



































Balance at January 1, 2021 7

16,689

(329)

9,324

243

(13,433)

12,501

-

12,501 Changes in the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

































Loss for the period -

-

-

-

-

(14,771)

(14,771)

(6)

(14,777) Other comprehensive loss for the period -

-

-

-

(10)

-

(10)

(64)

(74) Non-controlling interests from business combination -

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,530

1,530 IPO 1

132,559

-

-

-

-

132,560

-

132,560 Transactions with non-controlling interests -

-

-

205

-

-

205

(1,460)

(1,255) Business combination under common control -

-

-

(26)

-

-

(26)

-

(26) Employee options exercised *

812

-

-

-

-

812

-

812 Share-based payment -

-

-

-

-

6,071

6,071

-

6,071 Balance at September 30, 2021 8

150,060

(329)

9,503

233

(22,133)

137,342

-

137,342



































(*) Represents an amount lower than $1 thousand.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)



Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company





Share

capital

Additional paid in

capital

Remeasurement of

post-employment

benefit obligations

Other capital reserves

Foreign

currency translation reserve

Accumulated

deficit

Total equity

attributed to

shareholders of

the Company

Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands































Balance at July 1, 2022 8

150,763

102

9,503

(95)

(43,191)

117,090

117,090 Changes in the three months ended September 30, 2022:





























Loss for the period -

-

-

-

-

(9,867)

(9,867)

(9,867) Other comprehensive income for the period -

-

-

-

34

-

34

34 Employee options exercised *

303

-

-

-

-

303

303 Share-based compensation -

-

-

-

-

2,030

2,030

2,030 Balance at September 30, 2022 8

151,066

102

9,503

(61)

(51,028)

109,590

109,590































Balance at July 1, 2021 8

149,383

(329)

9,503

67

(18,595)

140,037

140,037 Changes in the three months ended September 30, 2021: -

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Loss for the period -

-

-

-

-

(6,735)

(6,735)

(6,735) Other comprehensive income for the period -

-

-

-

166

-

166

166 Employee options exercised *

677

-

-

-

-

677

677 Share-based payment -

-

-

-

-

3,197

3,197

3,197 Balance at September 30, 2021 8

150,060

(329)

9,503

233

(22,133)

137,342

137,342































(*) Represents an amount lower than $1 thousand.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)









Nine months ended

September 30

Three months ended

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss for the period (29,996)

(14,777)

(9,867)

(6,735) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

operations (see Appendix A) 5,623

15,048

3,681

6,170 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (24,373)

271

(6,186)

(565)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Capitalized development costs (9,663)

(4,327)

(3,532)

(1,289) Acquisition of property and equipment (828)

(1,393)

(229)

(811) Investments in associates -

(6,449)

-

(4,000) Loans repaid by shareholders -

61

-

- Decrease (Increase) in bank deposits (981)

(274)

6,067

(243) Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 440

418

-

- Payment of deferred consideration with respect to business

combinations (4,500)

(7,335)

(4,500)

(126) Interest received 43

2

8

- Investments in financial assets (6,686)

(446)

-

(225) Proceeds from sub-lessee -

158

-

- Net cash used in investing activities (22,175)

(19,585)

(2,186)

(6,694)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Initial public offering (IPO) -

132,560

-

- Interest paid (384)

(582)

(123)

(132) Changes in short-term bank credit -

(11,393)

-

- Royalties paid in respect to government assistance plans (40)

(199)

(4)

- Transactions with non-controlling interests (186)

(790)

-

(278) Repayment of long-term bank loans (2,025)

(1,849)

(314)

(583) Repayment of long-term loans from others (2,167)

(1,230)

(599)

(505) Receipt of loans from shareholders -

8,900

-

- Repayment of loans from shareholders -

(8,900)

-

- Repayment of other long-term liabilities (218)

(219)

(70)

(74) Employee options exercised 775

384

274

249 Principal lease payments (1,168)

(1,013)

(512)

(286) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,413)

115,669

(1,348)

(1,609)















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (51,961)

96,355

(9,720)

(8,868) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period 87,332

8,195

41,762

113,050 Losses from exchange differences on cash and cash

equivalents (4,581)

(717)

(684)

(612) Gains (losses) from translation differences on cash and

cash equivalents of foreign activity operations 753

(29)

185

234 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period 31,543

103,804

31,543

103,804

















NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Continued)









Nine months ended

September 30

Three months ended

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

U.S. dollars in thousands Appendix A – adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

provided by operations:





























Adjustments in respect of:













Depreciation and amortization 6,293

5,331

2,357

1,898 Post-employment benefit obligations, net (30)

86

12

37 Deferred taxes (145)

(134)

(38)

(50) Finance expenses, net 3,381

1,541

393

807 Expenses in respect of long-term employee benefits 173

149

82

42 Share of loss of equity method investee 1,499

124

428

67 Long-term deferred income (78)

-

(26)

- Expenses in respect of share-based compensation 7,000

5,354

1,835

2,789 Total adjustments 18,093

12,451

5,043

5,590















Changes in operating asset and liability items:













Increase in restricted cash transferable to customers for

processing activity (11,229)

(5,021)

(2,208)

(137) Decrease (increase) in receivables from processing activity (6,375)

(7,064)

1,590

(1,218) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (4,438)

(1,157)

1,413

823 Decrease (increase) in other current assets (3,156)

(2,177)

3,907

(1,971) Increase in inventory (14,006)

(2,334)

(3,798)

(2,251) Increase in payables in respect of processing activity 18,115

19,570

2,470

2,357 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 7,233

(1,136)

(4,873)

2,711 Increase in other payables 1,386

1,916

137

266 Total changes in operating asset and liability items (12,470)

2,597

(1,362)

580 Total adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

operations 5,623

15,048

3,681

6,170















Appendix B – Information regarding investing

and financing activities not involving cash flows:





























Purchase of property and equipment in credit 713

-

713

- Acquisition of right-of-use assets through lease liabilities 1,200

1,567

820

- Share based payments costs attributed to development

activities, capitalized as intangible assets 665

720

665

410

















IFRS to Non-IFRS The following is a reconciliation of operating loss, the most directly comparable IFRS

financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.



Quarter ended as of (U.S. dollars in thousands)

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Net income (loss) for the period (9,867) (6,735) Finance expense, net 531 347 Tax expense (Benefit) 159 (38) Depreciation and amortization 2,357 1,898 EBITDA (6,820) (4,528) Share-based payment costs 1,835 2,789 Non-recurring issuance costs (1) 824 96 Equity method investee (2) 428 67 Adjusted EBITDA (3) (3,733) (1,576)

(1) Consists primarily of (i) fees and expenses, other than underwriter discount and commissions, incurred

in connection with our May 2021 initial public offering on the TASE and (ii) expenses incurred in connection

with our listing on Nasdaq in September 2022. (2) Equity method investee grew due to our 2021 investment in Tigapo. (3) For historical years comparison (2018-2020), When excluding (i) product costs increase due to global

components shortage (ii) bonus plan for non-sales employees that was introduced in Q3 2021, Adjusted EBITDA

for Q3 2021 and Q3 2022 improved to a positive $0.5M and $0.5M, respectively.

