Sitetracker and Broadstaff Partner to Solve Telecom Workforce Challenges

Partnership combines the industry's top project management software platform and leading telecom staffing firm

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, and Broadstaff , the national leader in sourcing talent for the wireless and wireline, telecom and connected technology industries, today announced a new partnership to solve staffing challenges facing the telecom industry. Broadstaff will expand its network of qualified candidates to offer personnel trained in Sitetracker's cloud-based critical infrastructure deployment software, so telcos can staff-up with precisely the skills needed to implement the industry-leading technology platform quickly and efficiently.

As telecom infrastructure spending rapidly increases to keep pace with the demand for 5G and expanded broadband access, telcos such as AT&T, Zayo, and British Telecom are increasingly using Sitetracker to track and manage the deployment of thousands of new tower and fiber sites worldwide. However, many telcos face a considerable lack of talent, curbing their abilities to drive efficiencies provided by the Sitetracker platform. Now, Broadstaff will identify and source top talent skilled in the use and implementation of Sitetracker, the world's leading cloud-based deployment operations management software. The partnership will allow telcos to staff contract and/or full-time Sitetracker experts into their deployment projects for ease of implementation and increased efficiencies.

"This partnership solves a major staffing and implementation headache that telecom companies are struggling with today," said Carrie Charles, CEO of Broadstaff. "Sitetracker is the most commonly used deployment platform in this space, and now companies will be able to effortlessly hire experts trained in this specific software who will hit the ground running and fit directly into their current business practices, rather than learning on the job."

"Broadstaff works with a massive network of talented people who know the telecom industry and know technology, including 1,800 Sitetracker-certified professionals," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "The 50,000 Sitetracker users worldwide will benefit from this partnership by seamlessly integrating added support on their teams. Our partnership with Broadstaff is unique in the telecom industry and demonstrates the innovation and flexibility that enterprises in the telecom, energy and other infrastructure industries expect from us."

Telcos eager to use Sitetracker will be able to bring on experienced team members who know the technology and can lead the deployment and use of the software company-wide. Additionally, through programs provided by Sitetracker EDU, Broadstaff's new pool of Sitetracker-certified job candidates will be available for both permanent and temporary hire.

Sitetracker is currently operating in 30 countries with ongoing customer deployments scheduled to bring the platform to over 100 countries by the end of 2024. The software is deployed at over 200 customers worldwide.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and ChargePoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit https://www.sitetracker.com/ .

About Broadstaff

Broadstaff is an industry leader in talent solutions providing contract, direct hire and RPO placement services to small, mid-sized, and Fortune 500 companies in the technology, telecommunications and renewable energy industries nationwide.Founded in 2015, Broadstaff is a certified woman- and veteran-owned business headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Since 2020, Broadstaff has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine.

Media Contacts:

Claire Mylott

Feed Media for Sitetracker

303-257-2928

Natalie Davis

Marketing Specialist at Broadstaff

natalie.davis@broadstaffglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sitetracker