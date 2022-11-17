AKASA Named One of Quartz's 2022 Best Companies for Remote Workers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKASA™ , the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations, has been recognized by Quartz as one of the 2022 Best Companies for Remote Workers . Quartz recognized more than 83 companies that understand the needs of the remote workforce, provide their teams with the tools necessary to do their jobs wherever they are, and created a positive distributed workplace that embraces diversity and flexibility.

AKASA Full Color Logo (PRNewsfoto/AKASA) (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to be recognized by Quartz for this award," said Malinka Walaliyadde, co-founder and CEO of AKASA. "Since we transitioned to a remote workplace in 2020, we have been able to hire amazing talent across the U.S., fueling our efforts to build the future of healthcare with AI."

The companies were selected based on a two-part survey, which was conducted by the independent research firm Best Companies Group: an employer questionnaire about the company's policies and practices made up about 25% of the overall score, and a survey of the company's remote employees counted for the remaining 75%.

To make the final list, employers had to receive at least 80% positive responses to the employee survey across eight categories: leadership and planning, corporate culture and communication, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training and development, pay and benefits, and overall engagement.

"Companies at the vanguard of remote work helped show everyone else how to do it. Now we are seeing their best practices replicated across industries, at companies of all sizes," said Quartz executive editor Heather Landy. "The companies on our ranking are putting their remote policies to use as a recruiting and retention play, as a tool for diversifying their talent pool, and as a performance strategy. Our second annual ranking honors businesses that have gone above and beyond in ensuring that their remote workers have the tools they need, from technology stipends to wellness perks, to do their jobs effectively."

AKASA has a work-from-anywhere attitude and we are hiring. Step into the future of healthcare with AKASA. Learn more at AKASA.com/careers.

About AKASA

AKASA is the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations. AKASA scales human intelligence with leading-edge AI and ML securely trained on customer data to learn unique systems, continuously adapt to changing environments, and deliver comprehensive automation and analytics for complex workflows. The result is a seamlessly integrated, customized solution that reduces operating costs, frees up staff to do the work they love, and helps health systems allocate resources to where they matter most.

About Quartz Media

Quartz is a digitally native news organization with a mission to make business better. Our journalists around the world specialize in analysis of the global economy for an audience of purpose-driven professionals. We help our readers discover new industries, new markets, and new ways of doing business that are more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive. Quartz is the top business publication for global executives ages 25-45, and we have been a pioneer in premium, mobile-first, native advertising experiences since our founding in 2012.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AKASA