Anhelo Debuts WhatsApp Chatbot to Connect Hispanic Seniors to 24/7 Medicare Advantage Guidance

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anhelo , a licensed insurance agency dedicated to increasing Hispanic Medicare beneficiaries' access to health insurance announced today the launch of their new WhatsApp chatbot feature on the company's Facebook and Instagram social pages. This offering will give Spanish-speaking seniors an opportunity for greater access to Medicare Advantage guidance through their preferred communication platforms during Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period.

With the continued rise of digital usage amongst the Hispanic population, Anhelo has leaned into finding new ways to engage with seniors by offering them instant access to the information and resources that can help them make well-informed decisions about their healthcare coverage. According to a recent study by Pew Research, more than 52 percent of the Latino community use WhatsApp as a means of instant communication. Through WhatsApp's easy-to-use interface, Anhelo's virtual assistant, Ana, will assist Hispanic seniors in determining their eligibility for a Medicare Advantage plan while establishing the best path forward on their Medicare journey.

"After enrolling over 60,000 people in Medicare Advantage plans during our first year in 2021, our understanding of the Hispanic community and their needs is ingrained and reflected in every decision we make," says Sheyla Benitez, Senior Director of Consumer Experience for Anhelo. "Knowing WhatsApp is a vital communication tool for millions, our new WhatsApp chatbot feature makes Medicare Advantage options and information accessible to Hispanic seniors where they are at no charge."

The launch of Anhelo's WhatsApp chatbot on the company's social media channels coincides with the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, taking place now through December 7th. Hundreds of licensed bilingual insurance agents are already helping Medicare beneficiaries understand their Medicare Advantage options in Spanish, look up doctors and providers, and help them find the right plan for their needs. Seniors or their loved ones interested in receiving a free Medicare Advantage consultation through Anhelo's new WhatsApp chatbot, may contact Anhelo at 877-221-9521 or visit Anhelo's Facebook and Instagram pages to get started.

Anhelo is a Medicare insurance agency providing 100% in-culture and in-language resources serving the Latino community. Through dedicated information and enrollment support in Spanish, our licensed insurance agents compare Medicare Advantage plans from the largest carriers in the U.S. to help seniors find the best plan for their specific needs. For more information, visit AnheloSalud.com .

