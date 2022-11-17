A Costly and Uncertain Holiday Travel Season Means Increased Demand for Santa-by-Mail Services

DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are bracing for yet another turbulent holiday season. With increased gasoline prices, airfare, and cost of goods plus lingering pandemic concerns and travel disruptions, many families find themselves unable or unwilling to travel. And long-distance travelers will be hit hardest.

With inflation upending holiday travel plans, there has been an increased demand for personalized Santa experiences such as PackageFromsanta.com (PRNewswire)

"This year, demand for personalized, authentic Santa experiences has increased dramatically."

"Rising demand means fliers will pay the price at the ticket counter: airfare costs around Thanksgiving time are up 43% from last year and 22% from 2019 levels," according to TIME. "This will probably be one of the most expensive holiday periods ever," warns the Seattle Times. "For the Christmas travel season, domestic airfares will rise 31% from 2019." Additionally, staffing shortages and winter weather will result in longer airport lines and increased delays.

What are home-bound families to do? Resorting to shipping overpriced, uninspired gifts lacking creativity just isn't a memorable option. "This year, demand for personalized, authentic Santa experiences has increased dramatically as families look for meaningful and magical ways to connect, even from a distance," according to Dale Gruber, CEO of PackageFromSanta.com, the leading provider of highly personalized, realistic Santa experiences using high-quality materials and sophisticated audio and video personalization tools. With personalized Santa experiences, families can spread all of the Christmas cheer with none of the stress. "We help families share the magic of Christmas with one-of-a-kind memories and keepsakes that last a lifetime, all delivered right to their doorstep or desktop," says Carey Gruber, PackageFromSanta.com co-founder. "It's the ideal antidote to the stress and isolation many families are feeling in a post-pandemic world."

Known for their personalized, value-packed offerings, PackageFromSanta.com delivers Christmas joy through authentic North Pole calls, videos, letters from Santa, and personalized keepsakes. As an added inflation-busting bonus this year, every best-selling Platinum package comes with a snuggly, collectible Build-A-Bear Workshop® Baby Reindeer with a heartwarming tale of friendship unlocked through a clever QR code. Plus every package comes with a $10 Build-A-Bear Workshop® Voucher. Full details are available at PackageFromSanta.com.

About PackageFromSanta.com

For over 16 years, the mission of PackageFromSanta.com has been to foster childhood innocence and ignite youthful imagination with the wonder, anticipation and joy of Santa at Christmas time. The One-Stop Shop for All Things Santa delivers authenticity, personalization and customer service, while protecting each child's belief and the magic of Santa. Over one million families have experienced the wonder of receiving personalized calls, videos, letters from Santa and more from the real-bearded Santa via the PackageFromSanta.com website, iOS and Android Apps along with special deliveries from the North Pole. Packages that surprise and delight are available starting for $16.95 (Gold), $26.95 (Silver), and $89.95 (Platinum). For more information, visit PackageFromSanta.com.

Over one million families have experienced the wonder of receiving personalized calls, videos, letters from Santa and more from the real-bearded Santa via PackageFromSanta.com's website, iOS and Android Apps along with special deliveries from the North Pole. Authentic Santa letter packages starting at $16.95. (PRNewswire)

PackageFromSanta.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/PackageFromSanta.com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PackageFromSanta.com